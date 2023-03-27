InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 24 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,965 Lowest price paid per share: £ 50.8600 Highest price paid per share: £ 51.9800 Average price paid per share: £ 51.3610

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,151,599 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,965 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,965 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.9800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 50.8600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 51.3610

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 24/03/2023 08:15:59 GMT 107 51.9800 XLON 735462289312358 24/03/2023 08:18:47 GMT 86 51.8600 XLON 735462289312664 24/03/2023 08:44:59 GMT 64 51.7200 XLON 735462289314563 24/03/2023 09:02:09 GMT 67 51.9600 XLON 735462289315838 24/03/2023 09:19:42 GMT 70 51.8600 XLON 735462289317080 24/03/2023 09:42:54 GMT 108 51.6800 XLON 735462289319174 24/03/2023 10:07:50 GMT 67 51.5200 XLON 735462289321912 24/03/2023 10:25:09 GMT 72 51.6400 XLON 735462289324360 24/03/2023 10:52:41 GMT 71 51.6000 XLON 735462289326280 24/03/2023 11:15:17 GMT 70 51.5200 XLON 735462289328505 24/03/2023 11:33:07 GMT 22 51.5000 XLON 735462289329839 24/03/2023 11:33:07 GMT 47 51.5000 XLON 735462289329838 24/03/2023 11:56:04 GMT 79 51.5000 XLON 735462289331353 24/03/2023 12:17:02 GMT 76 51.4000 XLON 735462289333033 24/03/2023 12:42:10 GMT 67 51.5200 XLON 735462289334883 24/03/2023 12:59:13 GMT 72 51.7200 XLON 735462289336074 24/03/2023 13:30:01 GMT 86 51.7000 XLON 735462289338541 24/03/2023 13:35:24 GMT 23 51.6600 XLON 735462289340979 24/03/2023 13:35:24 GMT 49 51.6600 XLON 735462289340978 24/03/2023 13:46:20 GMT 26 51.4400 XLON 735462289343439 24/03/2023 13:46:20 GMT 37 51.4400 XLON 735462289343438 24/03/2023 13:53:00 GMT 64 51.3800 XLON 735462289344852 24/03/2023 14:03:27 GMT 67 51.4400 XLON 735462289346193 24/03/2023 14:14:38 GMT 100 51.3000 XLON 735462289347609 24/03/2023 14:30:06 GMT 87 51.2400 XLON 735462289349719 24/03/2023 14:35:40 GMT 69 51.2000 XLON 735462289350277 24/03/2023 14:40:18 GMT 73 51.1200 XLON 735462289350840 24/03/2023 14:46:04 GMT 70 51.1400 XLON 735462289351705 24/03/2023 14:53:29 GMT 93 51.1400 XLON 735462289352606 24/03/2023 15:01:08 GMT 75 51.1600 XLON 735462289353763 24/03/2023 15:06:11 GMT 81 51.1400 XLON 735462289354282 24/03/2023 15:13:21 GMT 68 50.9600 XLON 735462289355270 24/03/2023 15:19:33 GMT 82 51.0000 XLON 735462289355965 24/03/2023 15:24:41 GMT 64 50.9200 XLON 735462289356518 24/03/2023 15:32:01 GMT 71 50.9400 XLON 735462289357310 24/03/2023 15:37:22 GMT 68 50.9600 XLON 735462289357829 24/03/2023 15:44:08 GMT 69 50.8600 XLON 735462289358623 24/03/2023 15:54:31 GMT 19 51.0200 XLON 735462289360039 24/03/2023 15:54:31 GMT 47 51.0200 XLON 735462289360040 24/03/2023 16:00:27 GMT 63 51.1200 XLON 735462289360798 24/03/2023 16:04:15 GMT 64 51.0600 XLON 735462289361347 24/03/2023 16:11:44 GMT 59 50.9400 XLON 735462289362456 24/03/2023 16:25:33 GMT 125 51.0200 XLON 735462289365231 24/03/2023 16:28:40 GMT 14 51.0200 XLON 735462289365757 24/03/2023 16:29:54 GMT 7 51.0200 XLON 735462289366000

