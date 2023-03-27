Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2023 | 09:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:24 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,965
Lowest price paid per share:£ 50.8600
Highest price paid per share:£ 51.9800
Average price paid per share:£ 51.3610

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,151,599 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,965 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,965

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.9800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 50.8600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 51.3610

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

24/03/2023

08:15:59

GMT

107

51.9800

XLON

735462289312358

24/03/2023

08:18:47

GMT

86

51.8600

XLON

735462289312664

24/03/2023

08:44:59

GMT

64

51.7200

XLON

735462289314563

24/03/2023

09:02:09

GMT

67

51.9600

XLON

735462289315838

24/03/2023

09:19:42

GMT

70

51.8600

XLON

735462289317080

24/03/2023

09:42:54

GMT

108

51.6800

XLON

735462289319174

24/03/2023

10:07:50

GMT

67

51.5200

XLON

735462289321912

24/03/2023

10:25:09

GMT

72

51.6400

XLON

735462289324360

24/03/2023

10:52:41

GMT

71

51.6000

XLON

735462289326280

24/03/2023

11:15:17

GMT

70

51.5200

XLON

735462289328505

24/03/2023

11:33:07

GMT

22

51.5000

XLON

735462289329839

24/03/2023

11:33:07

GMT

47

51.5000

XLON

735462289329838

24/03/2023

11:56:04

GMT

79

51.5000

XLON

735462289331353

24/03/2023

12:17:02

GMT

76

51.4000

XLON

735462289333033

24/03/2023

12:42:10

GMT

67

51.5200

XLON

735462289334883

24/03/2023

12:59:13

GMT

72

51.7200

XLON

735462289336074

24/03/2023

13:30:01

GMT

86

51.7000

XLON

735462289338541

24/03/2023

13:35:24

GMT

23

51.6600

XLON

735462289340979

24/03/2023

13:35:24

GMT

49

51.6600

XLON

735462289340978

24/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

26

51.4400

XLON

735462289343439

24/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

37

51.4400

XLON

735462289343438

24/03/2023

13:53:00

GMT

64

51.3800

XLON

735462289344852

24/03/2023

14:03:27

GMT

67

51.4400

XLON

735462289346193

24/03/2023

14:14:38

GMT

100

51.3000

XLON

735462289347609

24/03/2023

14:30:06

GMT

87

51.2400

XLON

735462289349719

24/03/2023

14:35:40

GMT

69

51.2000

XLON

735462289350277

24/03/2023

14:40:18

GMT

73

51.1200

XLON

735462289350840

24/03/2023

14:46:04

GMT

70

51.1400

XLON

735462289351705

24/03/2023

14:53:29

GMT

93

51.1400

XLON

735462289352606

24/03/2023

15:01:08

GMT

75

51.1600

XLON

735462289353763

24/03/2023

15:06:11

GMT

81

51.1400

XLON

735462289354282

24/03/2023

15:13:21

GMT

68

50.9600

XLON

735462289355270

24/03/2023

15:19:33

GMT

82

51.0000

XLON

735462289355965

24/03/2023

15:24:41

GMT

64

50.9200

XLON

735462289356518

24/03/2023

15:32:01

GMT

71

50.9400

XLON

735462289357310

24/03/2023

15:37:22

GMT

68

50.9600

XLON

735462289357829

24/03/2023

15:44:08

GMT

69

50.8600

XLON

735462289358623

24/03/2023

15:54:31

GMT

19

51.0200

XLON

735462289360039

24/03/2023

15:54:31

GMT

47

51.0200

XLON

735462289360040

24/03/2023

16:00:27

GMT

63

51.1200

XLON

735462289360798

24/03/2023

16:04:15

GMT

64

51.0600

XLON

735462289361347

24/03/2023

16:11:44

GMT

59

50.9400

XLON

735462289362456

24/03/2023

16:25:33

GMT

125

51.0200

XLON

735462289365231

24/03/2023

16:28:40

GMT

14

51.0200

XLON

735462289365757

24/03/2023

16:29:54

GMT

7

51.0200

XLON

735462289366000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745893/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-27

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.