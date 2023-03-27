InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 27

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|24 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,965
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 50.8600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 51.9800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 51.3610
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,151,599 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,965 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 24 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,965
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 51.9800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 50.8600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 51.3610
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
24/03/2023
08:15:59
GMT
107
51.9800
XLON
735462289312358
24/03/2023
08:18:47
GMT
86
51.8600
XLON
735462289312664
24/03/2023
08:44:59
GMT
64
51.7200
XLON
735462289314563
24/03/2023
09:02:09
GMT
67
51.9600
XLON
735462289315838
24/03/2023
09:19:42
GMT
70
51.8600
XLON
735462289317080
24/03/2023
09:42:54
GMT
108
51.6800
XLON
735462289319174
24/03/2023
10:07:50
GMT
67
51.5200
XLON
735462289321912
24/03/2023
10:25:09
GMT
72
51.6400
XLON
735462289324360
24/03/2023
10:52:41
GMT
71
51.6000
XLON
735462289326280
24/03/2023
11:15:17
GMT
70
51.5200
XLON
735462289328505
24/03/2023
11:33:07
GMT
22
51.5000
XLON
735462289329839
24/03/2023
11:33:07
GMT
47
51.5000
XLON
735462289329838
24/03/2023
11:56:04
GMT
79
51.5000
XLON
735462289331353
24/03/2023
12:17:02
GMT
76
51.4000
XLON
735462289333033
24/03/2023
12:42:10
GMT
67
51.5200
XLON
735462289334883
24/03/2023
12:59:13
GMT
72
51.7200
XLON
735462289336074
24/03/2023
13:30:01
GMT
86
51.7000
XLON
735462289338541
24/03/2023
13:35:24
GMT
23
51.6600
XLON
735462289340979
24/03/2023
13:35:24
GMT
49
51.6600
XLON
735462289340978
24/03/2023
13:46:20
GMT
26
51.4400
XLON
735462289343439
24/03/2023
13:46:20
GMT
37
51.4400
XLON
735462289343438
24/03/2023
13:53:00
GMT
64
51.3800
XLON
735462289344852
24/03/2023
14:03:27
GMT
67
51.4400
XLON
735462289346193
24/03/2023
14:14:38
GMT
100
51.3000
XLON
735462289347609
24/03/2023
14:30:06
GMT
87
51.2400
XLON
735462289349719
24/03/2023
14:35:40
GMT
69
51.2000
XLON
735462289350277
24/03/2023
14:40:18
GMT
73
51.1200
XLON
735462289350840
24/03/2023
14:46:04
GMT
70
51.1400
XLON
735462289351705
24/03/2023
14:53:29
GMT
93
51.1400
XLON
735462289352606
24/03/2023
15:01:08
GMT
75
51.1600
XLON
735462289353763
24/03/2023
15:06:11
GMT
81
51.1400
XLON
735462289354282
24/03/2023
15:13:21
GMT
68
50.9600
XLON
735462289355270
24/03/2023
15:19:33
GMT
82
51.0000
XLON
735462289355965
24/03/2023
15:24:41
GMT
64
50.9200
XLON
735462289356518
24/03/2023
15:32:01
GMT
71
50.9400
XLON
735462289357310
24/03/2023
15:37:22
GMT
68
50.9600
XLON
735462289357829
24/03/2023
15:44:08
GMT
69
50.8600
XLON
735462289358623
24/03/2023
15:54:31
GMT
19
51.0200
XLON
735462289360039
24/03/2023
15:54:31
GMT
47
51.0200
XLON
735462289360040
24/03/2023
16:00:27
GMT
63
51.1200
XLON
735462289360798
24/03/2023
16:04:15
GMT
64
51.0600
XLON
735462289361347
24/03/2023
16:11:44
GMT
59
50.9400
XLON
735462289362456
24/03/2023
16:25:33
GMT
125
51.0200
XLON
735462289365231
24/03/2023
16:28:40
GMT
14
51.0200
XLON
735462289365757
24/03/2023
16:29:54
GMT
7
51.0200
XLON
735462289366000
