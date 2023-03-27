PAYSTRAX Launches Fraud Management Platform with DisputeHelp

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / PAYSTRAX has partnered with DisputeHelp to provide its merchants with dispute management solutions against transaction disputes, chargebacks and fraud. The partnership with DisputeHelp creates a new revenue stream for PAYSTRAX; in exchange, PAYSTRAX merchants can deflect disputes, prevent chargebacks and recover revenue from first-party fraud through their online banking portal.

DisputeHelp combines the most effective tools available from the payments ecosystem into a single, user-friendly endpoint.

"Our solution gives merchants access to the latest innovations against fraud and disputes, all in one place," says Bart Szypkowski, DisputeHelp's Head of Business Development. "They're automatically enrolled in exciting new products such as Visa's Compelling Evidence 3.0, Mastercard's Acquirer Collaboration, Verifi's RDR automation and Ethoca Alerts."

About DisputeHelp

DisputeHelp is a global leader in dispute management services for acquirers and merchant service providers. Their solutions provide brand-agnostic fraud deflection, pre-chargeback alerts, chargeback representment, and more. For more information, go to www.disputehelp.com or call +1-866-888-6228.

About PAYSTRAX

PAYSTRAX provides innovative payment services for merchants ranging from conventional payment card processing, POS-terminals and gateways, to fully custom solutions tailored to the business requirements of their clients. PAYSTRAX has offices in the UK and Lithuania and holds a Principal Membership license with Mastercard and Visa. For more information visit www.paystrax.com.

