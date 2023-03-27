Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DM EVS"), is launching a Mobile EV Charging Pilot event in Metro Vancouver, scheduled from April 10, 2023, to April 24, 2023. The event is open to all Metro Vancouver residents and offers the opportunity to experience DM EVS's cutting-edge charging technology firsthand.

The pilot program presents an exclusive opportunity for the public to test out DM EVS's on-demand, and emergency mobile charging services on their own electric vehicles, and gain access to free EV charging while viewing the company's latest technology. Participants in the pilot program will provide valuable insights that will be used by the DM EVS team to enhance and accelerate their EV services and help shape the user experience.

DM EVS's mobile EV charging service represents a significant step forward in the electric vehicle industry, offering convenient, reliable, and cost-effective mobile charging directly to user's vehicles. This innovative charging technology combats range anxiety, a key concern for electric vehicle drivers, by removing the fear of running out of power on the road and offering roadside service.

With DM EVS, users can experience peace of mind with their electric vehicle, eliminating the stress of searching for an available charging station, enduring long queues, or incurring costly towing fees.

DM EVS is committed to providing sustainable and eco-friendly EV solutions through its mobile charging service. The company's mission is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by providing convenient, reliable, and accessible charging solutions to drivers.

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to experience DM EVS's cutting-edge mobile EV charging service.

To learn more about the Mobile EV Charging Pilot event and to register, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/pilot.

Mobile EV Charging Pilot Event Details

Start Date: April 10, 2023

Duration: April 10, 2023, to April 24, 2023

Participation Recruitment Deadline: April 7, 2023

Requirements:

Must own an electric vehicle

Must reside in Metro Vancouver

Up to 30 applicants will be selected for the pilot program. Applicants who are selected will be notified by April 10, 2023.

"We are thrilled to launch our Mobile EV Charging Pilot event and showcase our innovative charging technology to Metro Vancouver residents. This event is an opportunity for us to gather feedback from users, enhance our services, and provide a seamless charging experience to electric vehicle drivers. Our innovative mobile charging service is a big step towards the future of innovative EV charging, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolutionary technology," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its cutting-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. The company's innovative solutions cater to drivers who face charging issues by providing 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and advanced AI technology to prevent future delays and issues. DM EVS's fixed AC charging system is highly efficient, thanks to the dynamic load balancing function that uses Bluetooth technology. This feature significantly improves cost and time to charge, making it a game-changer in the industry. As the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR, a Samsung Electronics C-Lab spin-off company, DM EVS is at the forefront of EV charging technology.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159805