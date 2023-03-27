Anzeige
Montag, 27.03.2023
27.03.2023 | 09:06
Brid.TV Now Offers Video Content for Publishers

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brid.TV, a top-ranked video platform and ad demand provider for medium and large publishers, announced today the launching of Brid.TV Video Content for Publishers, a new solution package for businesses looking to create or supplement their video ad inventory.

Brid.TV Logo

"Brid.TV Video Content for Publishers is an opportunity for businesses to supplement their own content and create additional ad serving opportunities, reduce costs, and boost user engagement", said Uros Jojic, President of Brid.TV. "As video ads usually have higher CPMs than display formats, this will create more valuable ad revenue streams. What's more, since the videos are hosted by Brid.TV, there will be no hosting and distribution costs for the publisher. Lastly, video content has been proven to boost user engagement and dwell time, so this is a great way to improve the performance of publishers' websites and apps", he commented.

Brid.TV's Video Content for Publishers covers several key verticals - News, Sports, E-Sports, Music, and Fashion, with thousands of videos to choose from. It is available upon request to premium users on the platform.

To learn more about Video Content for Publishers, as well as the company's other solutions and services, contact Brid.TV here.

About Brid.TV

Brid.TV is a premium video and ad tech company trusted by the ever-expanding list of publishers, ad networks, and other video-focused businesses. It is a prime solution for the discovery, hosting, management, and distribution of video content. With great experience in ad tech and monetization, Brid.TV is able to provide advanced ad stack tools for publishers keeping them ahead of the curve while maximizing ad yield.

On top of the robust video platform, Brid.TV delivers high-quality ad demand, video content, white-label OTT apps, and the utmost flexibility in meeting publishers' needs using in-house customer success management.

Find out more on the Brid.TV website and LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040282/Brid_TV_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridtv-now-offers-video-content-for-publishers-301781275.html

