

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 131.31 against the U.S. dollar, 142.85 against the Swiss franc and 95.61 against the Canadian dollar, from recent highs of 130.49, 141.57 and 94.95, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen dropped to 141.23 and 160.52 from recent highs of 140.53 and 159.57, respectively.



Moving away from recent highs of 86.62 against the Australian dollar and 80.89 against the NZ dollar, the yen slipped to 87.36 and 81.46, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 134.00 against the greenback, 144.00 against the franc, 97.00 against the loonie, 144.00 against the euro, 163.00 against the pound, 91.00 against the aussie and 83.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX