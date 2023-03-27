Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 22
[27.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|25,169,000.00
|EUR
|0
|219,945,031.74
|8.7387
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|24.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|889,111.64
|88.2055
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|24.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|47,871,383.00
|100.0238
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,544,105.87
|108.5111
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,441,497.71
|106.476
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,169,561.80
|103.9268
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,545,361.36
|98.7071
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|24.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,546,094.27
|8.9536
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|24.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,823,766.83
|10.2053
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|24.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,426,351.13
|10.106