Nicox's headline FY22 results were in line with the Q422 update provided in January, although greater clarity on gross product sales royalties suggests that Vyzulta sales traction is stronger than we had anticipated. Gross product sales-related licensing revenue came in at €5.2m (+39% year-on-year), the bulk of which we assume was derived from Vyzulta royalties, above our €4.9m estimate. We modestly increased our Vyzulta forecasts, although we note that NCX-470 remains the primary driver for our valuation, and our local currency NCX-470 estimates are unchanged. Given a strengthening euro versus the US dollar and increases in our R&D cost estimates following the FY22 results, we revise our rNPV valuation down to €166.8m (versus €190.4m previously).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...