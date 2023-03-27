

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) and Elliott Investment Management L.P. have issued a joint statement. Elliott decided not to proceed with director nominations. Also, Salesforce and Elliott have committed to continue their productive working relationship. Salesforce noted that its upcoming annual meeting will proceed in the ordinary course.



Jesse Cohn, Managing Partner of Elliott, said, 'I have great respect for Marc and his team, and I have become deeply impressed by their strong ongoing commitment to profitable growth, responsible capital return and an ambitious shareholder value creation plan.'



