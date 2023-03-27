DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 200.9743
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30234
CODE: SGQD LN
ISIN: LU0855692520
