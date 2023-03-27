DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 316.5343

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 756960

CODE: MMS LN

ISIN: LU1598689153

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 232651 EQS News ID: 1592633 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)