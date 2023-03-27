DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9973

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52917

CODE: WGES LN

ISIN: LU1799934499

