Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Share Buy-Back Programme

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Share Buy-Back Programme

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 21 July 2022 (the "AGM"), Weiss Korea shareholders granted the Company a general buy-back authority of up to 40% of the Company's issued share capital.

On 28 March 2023 the Company will go into a closed period due to its Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022. These results will be published on or around 28 April 2023. The Company has appointed Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP to manage an irrevocable programme during the closed period (the "Closed Period Buy-Back Programme") to buy-back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. The Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will commence on 28 March 2023 and will run until the end of the closed period, being the date of publication of the Company's Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022, unless completed earlier.

Any shares purchased in the Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy-back authority of 40% of the Company's issued share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

Weiss Korea confirms that it currently has no inside information

