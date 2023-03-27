DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.7442

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7129518

CODE: GGOV LN

ISIN: LU1437016204

