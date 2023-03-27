DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.8742

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 520032

CODE: NRJC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CG3

