Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: IOE-Issue of Equity

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Update: Issue of Equity for Cash

The Company announces that applications have been made to the FCA for 50,000 Ordinary Shares (the "New Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market for listed securities. The New Ordinary Shares are being issued at a price of 175 pence per New Ordinary Share, a premium to prevailing net asset value (cum income) at the point at which the issue price was determined and are being issued for cash in order to meet demand in the market.

Admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 30 March 2023. Following Admission, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 21,150,000 Ordinary Shares, none of which will be held in treasury. Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 21,150,000. This figure may be used by Shareholders and other investors as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

