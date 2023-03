In reference to an announcement from Origo hf. (symbol: ORIGO), dated March 26, 2023 an update has been made to the observation status of the shares of the issuer. The update is based on article 4.1.1 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. due to the issuer having applied to have its shares removed from trading. The shares of the issuer have had an observation status since December 12, 2022.