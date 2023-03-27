Paints & Coatings Market worth $223.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer, Vinyl, Polyester), Technology(Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End Use (Architectural, Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated at USD 190.1 billion in 2022 to USD 223.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3%, between 2022 and 2027. The rapid growth of the housing & construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income drive the paints & coatings market. Technological advancements in end-use industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace, wood, and general industrial also support growth. The paints and coating market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. China and India, among other countries, are leading the paints and coatings market globally.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Paints & Coatings Market"

456 - Tables

62 - Figures

401 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156661838

Waterborne coatings segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Waterborne paint, specifically, waterborne epoxy coatings provide a high-gloss finish with excellent corrosion protection products for the marine and agricultural segments. Waterborne coatings are based on emulsifying the binders, pigments, and additives with water. Single-component emulsion coatings are used to form films through the coalescence of the polymer particles as the water evaporates. Waterborne coatings are used widely in various end-use industries such as automotive, furniture, rail coatings, electrical & electronics, energy, and general industrial.

Acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Acrylic is the most widely used resin due to its strength, stiffness, excellent solvent resistance, flexibility, impact resistance, and hardness. Paints & coatings contain polymeric materials for decorative and protective purposes. They improve surface properties, such as appearance, adhesion, and wetting, and provide resistance to corrosion and scratching. The coating process involves the application of paints & coatings to a substrate of one or more layers of functional materials, in the form of liquids, gases, or solids.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156661838

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Paints and Coatings market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the global paints & coatings market. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major end use industries in the region. The demand for paints & coatings is growing, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The market in the region is expected to witness a high growth rate in comparison to other regions. The demand is attributed to the new infrastructure & construction projects and the continuous maintenance of the existing industrial systems. The demand for paints and coatings has increased in other Asia Pacific countries, such as South Korea, Singapore, India, Indonesia, as residential construction activities in these countries have risen. Rising income levels, shift toward nuclear families, affordable interest rates, and modern attitudes toward home ownership in several countries are responsible for a rapid increase in residential construction activities. These factors are positively influencing the paints & coatings market growth.

Market Players:

The key players profiled in the Paints & Coatings Market report are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), BASF Coating GMBH (Germany), Jotun A/s (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd (Japan), RPM International, Inc (US), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Decorative Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/paint-coating-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/paint-coating.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paints--coatings-market-worth-223-6-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301781768.html