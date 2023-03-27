Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce more results from the now completed infill drilling campaign at the Barry underground project, which holds 0.5 million ounces of Measured and Indicated Mineral resources and 0.7 million ounces of Inferred Mineral resources according to the last mineral resources estimate (the "2021 MRE", see press release dated June 23, 2021). The primary goal of this campaign was to convert mineral resources to a higher confidence category and enhance the interpretation and grade continuity of the mineralization in the upper section of the deposit. In total, 31,349 meters ("m") (91 holes) of infill drilling has been completed from surface since August 2022. The Company has received assays for 75 holes so far, including the ones in this release (see press releases dated November 15, 2022 and December 12, 2022 for previously released holes).

Highlights include:

34.7 g/t Au over 2.4 m, including 72.0 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole MB-22-560A

17.7 g/t Au over 3.2 m, including 30.1 g/t Au over 1.8 m in hole MB-23-594

11.6 g/t Au over 3.3 m, including 19.8 g/t Au over 1.8 m in hole MB-23-589

9.0 g/t Au over 9.2 m, including 21.7 g/t Au over 2.0 m in hole MB-22-578

8.2 g/t Au over 6.0 m, including 17.6 g/t Au over 2.7 m in hole MB-22-556

6.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m, including 13.2 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole MB-22-565A

Duke Joint Venture Drill Program Update

In March, the Company announced a 3,300 m drill program at the Duke property ("Duke"), a joint venture with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"). As of now, six of ten holes have been drilled, and the drilling activities are tracking on schedule (see press release dated March 6, 2023). The drill results are expected to be released upon completion of the program.

The drill program at Duke is part of the Company's renewed focus on regional exploration at a rate of approximately 1,400 m per month in the Urban-Barry and Bachelor camps.

Marc André Pelletier, President and CEO, commented: "The exploration program at Duke in collaboration with our joint venture partner Osisko is progressing well. Duke is located adjacent to the Company's Gladiator deposit and Osisko's Windfall gold project, as well as the Barry deposit to the west. Together, these three deposits contain a significant gold resource of over 10 million ounces, and the Company remains focused on exploring the Urban-Barry camp this year. Following the completion of the infill drill program at the Barry underground project, the Company plans to update the geological model of the underground deposit to determine the next steps for the Barry deposit. Additionally, an exploration program will soon take place at the Barry Northeast and Panache properties to test high potential exploration targets."

Diamond Drilling Results Highlights:





Figure 1 - Barry Project -Surface Plan, Holes, and Highlights Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/159916_6c1f3470246d6b81_001full.jpg

The completed infill drill program of the Barry underground project was designed to convert the Inferred resources from the 2021 MRE into Indicated resources by decreasing the drill spacing to 25 m. The program especially aims to delineate and expand high-grade mineralized shoots identified in the 2021 MRE. Results from recent assays, including those in this press release, underscore the potential of increasing quantity and continuity of the underground mineralization.





Figure 2 - Barry Project - Composite Long Section of the Barry Deposit Looking Northwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/159916_6c1f3470246d6b81_002full.jpg

Infill drilling in the 800 zone continue to delineate and increase the length and continuity of the high-grade shoots. Results like 34.7 g/t Au over 2.4m including 72.0 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole MB-22-560A, 16.3 g/t Au over 2.8 m including 26.6 g/t Au over 1.7 m in hole MB-22-585 and 17.7 g/t Au over 3.2 m including 30.1 g/t Au over 1.8 m in hole MB-23-594 enhance the potential of high grade continuous mineralized shoots in the 800 zone (Figure 3). Assays from 17 holes drilled in the zone 800 during winter are pending.





Figure 3 - Barry Project - Long Section, Zone 800 Looking Northwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/159916_6c1f3470246d6b81_003full.jpg

Infill Drilling into the H6/D4 moderate south dipping self-intersecting zones helped to better constrain the high-grade mineralization highlighted by the 2021 MRE. Infill drilling continues to highlight the continuity of high-grade shoots through the mineralized shears. Results as 9.0 g/t Au over 9.2 m including 21.7 g/t Au over 2.0 m in hole MB-22-578, 5.6 g/t Au over 6.3 m including 10.7 g/t Au over 2.0 m in hole MB-22-575 and 4.6 g/t Au over 7.7 m including 9.2 g/t Au over 2.5 m and 11.5 g/t Au over 0.7 m in hole MB-22-554 enhance the 300 m long continuity of large high grade shoots in zone H6 (Figure 4).





Figure 4 - Barry Project - Long Section, Zone H6 and D4 Looking Northwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/159916_6c1f3470246d6b81_004full.jpg

Infill drilling in poorly defined H18 zone following the high-grade shoots has successfully intercepted high mineralization were predicted. Drill results highlight the potential for a 300 m long mineralized shoot in the shear zone located 20 m beneath the H6 shear. Demonstration is made by results in hole MB-22-565A with 6.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m including 13.2 g/t Au over 1.2 m, hole MB-22-564 returning 3.0 g/t Au over 10.4 m including 13.4 g/t Au over 1.1 m hole MB-22-575 intercepting 4.7 g/t Au over 8.1 g/t Au including 11.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m and hole MB-22-578 with 10.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m.





Figure 5 - Barry Project - Long Section, Zone H16 Looking Northwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/159916_6c1f3470246d6b81_005full.jpg

Barry Deposit Geology

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the southeast. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip from 50 to 65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometre along strike and 700 m below surface and remains open for expansion.

Diamond Drill Hole Results Table:

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Program Hole ID

From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au)

Metal Factor

(length x Grade) Zones Underground Infill MB-22-543

90.0 98.5 8.5 0.8 6.7 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-550

159.0 164.0 5.0 1.9 9.7 H26 Underground Infill MB-22-550 Including 161.0 162.6 1.6 5.3 8.4 H26 Underground Infill MB-22-550

253.0 258.5 5.5 1.4 7.5 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-550

261.6 268.8 7.2 1.0 6.9 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-550

272.5 274.7 2.2 5.7 12.6 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-550

441.4 449.0 7.6 1.2 9.2 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-550 Including 444.2 445.5 1.3 5.5 7.2 H12 Underground Infill MB-20-253ext

549.4 555.0 5.6 2.5 14.3 H12 Underground Infill MB-20-253ext Including 551.2 554.5 3.3 4.2 13.8 H12 Hydrogeology HG-22-003

5.3 8.3 3.0 3.7 11.0 D7 Hydrogeology HG-22-003 Including 7.6 8.3 0.7 9.5 6.6 D7 Hydrogeology HG-22-005

20.0 32.3 12.3 2.2 27.4 AB28 Hydrogeology HG-22-005 Including 26.0 28.0 2.0 6.5 13.1 AB28 Underground Infill MB-22-551

51.3 57.8 6.5 1.1 7.0 New Underground Infill MB-22-551 Including 56.0 56.5 0.5 10.9 5.5 New Underground Infill MB-22-551

109.1 122.4 13.3 1.6 20.8 D9 Underground Infill MB-22-551 Including 109.1 109.7 0.6 8.4 5.0 D9 Underground Infill MB-22-551

131.9 163.7 31.8 1.5 46.9 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-551 Including 140.9 141.4 0.5 13.3 6.7 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-551 and Including 149.0 149.6 0.6 25.0 15.0 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-552A

157.9 163.8 5.9 1.8 10.7 H26 Underground Infill MB-22-552A Including 160.9 162.8 1.9 4.6 8.7 H26 Underground Infill MB-22-552A

190.1 193.9 3.8 6.7 25.3 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-552A

197.3 198.0 0.7 8.9 6.3 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-552A

270.5 273.6 3.1 2.7 8.3 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-553

139.2 142.0 2.8 2.1 5.8 New Underground Infill MB-22-553

164.6 168.9 4.3 1.8 7.8 H17 Underground Infill MB-22-553

172.9 183.4 10.5 4.0 41.7 H6/D4 Underground Infill MB-22-553 Including 176.5 177.0 0.5 13.7 6.9 H6/D4 Underground Infill MB-22-553 and Including 180.4 181.6 1.2 8.6 10.3 H6/D4 Underground Infill MB-22-553

183.4 207.8 24.4 0.3 7.6 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-554

106.0 113.7 7.7 4.6 35.4 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-554 Including 107.1 109.6 2.5 9.2 23.0 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-554 and Including 113.0 113.7 0.7 11.5 8.1 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-555

230.6 232.5 1.9 4.0 7.7 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-555

270.2 279.9 9.7 1.3 12.8 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-555 Including 277.5 279.9 2.4 3.5 8.5 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-555

390.2 393.2 3.0 3.7 11.1 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-555 Including 390.7 392.5 1.8 6.1 11.0 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-556

314.7 323.0 8.3 0.9 7.5 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-556

505.0 511.0 6.0 8.2 48.9 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-556 Including 505.0 507.7 2.7 17.6 47.5 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-557

37.0 39.5 2.5 4.7 11.8 802 Underground Infill MB-22-557

112.8 118.5 5.7 1.1 6.1 D5 Underground Infill MB-22-557

276.6 283.8 7.2 4.2 29.9 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-557 Including 280.6 283.8 3.2 9.2 29.4 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-558B

64.0 68.3 4.3 3.1 13.3 801 Underground Infill MB-22-558B Including 64.0 65.1 1.1 8.1 8.9 801 Underground Infill MB-22-558B

82.4 104.3 21.9 2.7 59.1 800 Underground Infill MB-22-558B Including 97.0 101.5 4.5 9.3 41.9 800 Underground Infill MB-22-558B

122.0 124.0 2.0 2.7 5.4 AB01 Underground Infill MB-22-558B

335.5 338.0 2.5 4.6 11.5 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-558B Including 336.5 337.0 0.5 16.3 8.2 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-559A

232.8 233.8 1.0 5.2 5.2 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-559A

248.7 252.3 3.6 2.4 8.6 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-559A

286.0 302.9 16.9 1.1 18.0 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-559A Including 300.0 302.4 2.4 5.3 12.6 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-559A

306.0 318.6 12.6 0.4 5.0 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-560A

39.0 39.5 0.5 17.2 8.6 New H Underground Infill MB-22-560A

131.6 134.0 2.4 34.7 83.3 800 Underground Infill MB-22-560A Including 132.1 133.2 1.1 72.0 79.2 800 Underground Infill MB-22-560A

289.5 298.8 9.3 1.9 17.7 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-560A Including 293.0 295.7 2.7 3.2 8.6 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-561

101.3 109.0 7.7 1.2 9.2 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-561

181.7 188.0 6.3 0.8 5.0 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-562

78.4 78.9 0.5 41.0 20.5 802 Underground Infill MB-22-562

120.4 144.0 23.6 1.5 35.4 AB14 Underground Infill MB-22-562 Including 120.4 122.9 2.5 9.5 23.8 AB14 Underground Infill MB-22-563

77.8 80.3 2.5 7.4 18.5 805 Underground Infill MB-22-563 Including 77.8 78.3 0.5 33.6 16.8 805 Underground Infill MB-22-563

101.7 103.7 2.0 4.7 9.4 800 Underground Infill MB-22-563

111.0 125.7 14.7 1.8 26.5 AB14 Underground Infill MB-22-563 Including 113.7 115.2 1.5 8.9 13.4 AB14 Underground Infill MB-22-563 and Including 118.5 121.6 3.1 2.8 8.7 AB14 Underground Infill MB-22-563

133.3 137.8 4.5 1.7 7.7 AB01 Underground Infill MB-22-564

126.6 137.0 10.4 3.0 31.0 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-564 Including 129.7 130.8 1.1 13.4 14.8 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-564 and Including 132.8 134.5 1.7 4.8 8.2 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-565A

137.0 141.0 4.0 6.4 25.6 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-565A Including 139.2 140.4 1.2 13.2 15.8 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-566

81.3 88.0 6.7 1.0 6.7 AB11 Underground Infill MB-22-566

98.6 99.5 0.9 12.1 10.9 New Underground Infill MB-22-566

106.5 124.4 17.9 0.3 5.4 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-566

212.0 218.2 6.2 1.9 11.8 H28 Underground Infill MB-22-566

237.9 245.8 7.9 0.8 6.3 New Underground Infill MB-22-567

106.2 108.0 1.8 3.8 6.8 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-568

205.4 206.0 0.6 19.4 11.6 H17 Underground Infill MB-22-568

265.0 273.0 8.0 1.0 8.0 D2 Intrusiv Underground Infill MB-22-569

43.0 52.0 9.0 1.7 15.3 800 Underground Infill MB-22-569 Including 43.0 43.9 0.9 6.6 5.9 800 Underground Infill MB-22-569

104.9 108.6 3.7 6.0 22.2 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-569 Including 106.9 107.9 1.0 17.0 17.0 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-569

251.7 253.7 2.0 3.4 6.8 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-569 Including 252.7 253.7 1.0 5.5 5.5 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-569

303.1 304.9 1.8 8.9 16.0 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-569 Including 303.1 304.0 0.9 13.2 11.9 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-570

161.0 166.7 5.7 3.4 19.4 AB19 Underground Infill MB-22-570 Including 163.8 166.7 2.9 5.6 16.2 AB19 Underground Infill MB-22-570

208.8 212.3 3.5 2.9 10.2 800 Underground Infill MB-22-570

353.7 357.2 3.5 1.8 6.3 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-570 Including 355.7 357.2 1.5 4.1 6.2 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-570

420.1 427.6 7.5 0.8 6.0 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-571

210.3 216.4 6.1 1.5 9.2 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-571 Including 214.6 215.4 0.8 8.5 6.8 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-571

243.6 246.0 2.4 2.8 6.7 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-571 Including 243.6 244.2 0.6 9.0 5.4 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-572

107.7 119.2 11.5 1.3 14.8 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-572

196.0 199.1 3.1 4.1 12.8 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-573

14.4 31.2 16.8 1.6 26.9 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-573 Including 16.3 18.6 2.3 8.0 18.4 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-573

37.0 74.5 37.5 0.3 11.3 D2 Intrusiv Underground Infill MB-22-573

147.0 163.2 16.2 3.5 56.7 D2 Intrusiv Underground Infill MB-22-573 Including 154.6 155.6 1.0 53.8 53.8 D2 Intrusiv Underground Infill MB-22-573

275.4 277.0 1.6 8.9 14.2 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-573 Including 275.4 276.0 0.6 22.9 13.7 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-574

61.1 70.1 9.0 0.6 5.7 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-574

133.9 137.3 3.4 1.8 6.0 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-575

132.3 140.6 8.3 0.9 7.5 New_H Underground Infill MB-22-575 Including 134.0 140.6 6.6 1.0 6.6 New_H Underground Infill MB-22-575

207.0 213.3 6.3 5.6 35.3 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-575 Including 208.0 210.0 2.0 10.7 21.4 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-575

219.9 231.1 11.2 3.6 40.3 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-575 Including 219.9 228.0 8.1 4.7 38.1 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-575 Including 226.5 228.0 1.5 11.6 17.4 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-575

298.0 310.2 12.2 0.8 9.8 D2 Intrusiv Underground Infill MB-22-575 Including 301.6 303.4 1.8 3.0 5.4 D2 Intrusiv Underground Infill MB-22-576

22.0 28.6 6.6 5.0 33.0 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-576 Including 25.6 28.6 3.0 9.9 29.7 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-576

40.5 134.6 94.1 0.2 18.8 D2 Intrusiv Underground Infill MB-22-576

159.0 179.5 20.5 0.4 8.2 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-576

193.4 194.1 0.7 12.3 8.6 New_H Underground Infill MB-22-577

2.4 77.0 74.6 0.2 14.9 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-577

144.5 147.5 3.0 5.9 17.7 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-577 Including 144.5 146.0 1.5 10.4 15.6 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-577

198.5 204.2 5.7 0.9 5.1 H28 Underground Infill MB-22-578

178.0 186.0 8.0 0.7 5.3 H17 Underground Infill MB-22-578

193.0 202.2 9.2 9.0 82.8 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-578 Including 194.0 196.0 2.0 21.7 43.4 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-578

216.0 217.5 1.5 10.7 16.0 H18 Underground Infill MB-22-578

257.5 270.5 13.0 0.8 10.7 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-579

121.0 127.0 6.0 0.9 5.5 D6 Underground Infill MB-22-580

227.7 231.5 3.8 4.0 15.3 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-580 Including 231.0 231.5 0.5 12.4 6.2 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-580

287.2 292.8 5.6 3.1 17.4 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-580 Including 287.2 289.0 1.8 5.9 10.6 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-581

2.6 55.0 52.4 0.4 18.5 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-581

216.6 221.2 4.6 2.0 9.3 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-581 Including 218.2 219.0 0.8 6.8 5.4 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-582

103.0 104.0 1.0 6.2 6.2 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-22-582

123.1 125.1 2.0 2.7 5.3 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-23-585

130.0 134.0 4.0 1.8 7.0 AB Underground Infill MB-23-585

146.7 149.5 2.8 16.3 45.6 800 Underground Infill MB-23-585 Including 146.7 148.4 1.7 26.6 45.3 800 Underground Infill MB-23-586

142.0 149.5 7.5 3.8 28.8 AB16 Underground Infill MB-23-586 Including 142.0 143.0 1.0 25.5 25.5 AB16 Underground Infill MB-23-586

204.0 216.0 12.0 1.0 11.6 AB23 Underground Infill MB-23-586

236.5 244.8 8.3 1.6 13.4 800 Underground Infill MB-23-586 Including 241.0 244.2 3.2 3.1 9.8 800 Underground Infill MB-23-587

138.0 145.2 7.2 5.5 39.4 800 Underground Infill MB-23-587 Including 138.0 138.9 0.9 30.7 27.6 800 Underground Infill MB-23-588

179.9 189.5 9.6 2.0 18.7 800 Underground Infill MB-23-588 Including 182.8 185.1 2.3 4.2 9.7 800 Underground Infill MB-23-589

154.0 160.2 6.2 2.0 12.7 AB18 Underground Infill MB-23-589 Including 157.0 160.2 3.2 3.6 11.7 AB18 Underground Infill MB-23-589

210.3 213.6 3.3 11.6 38.3 800 Underground Infill MB-23-589 Including 211.3 213.1 1.8 19.8 35.6 800 Underground Infill MB-23-590

154.2 158.3 4.1 9.7 39.7 800 Underground Infill MB-23-590 Including 155.3 156.4 1.1 29.0 31.9 800 Underground Infill MB-23-591A

194.0 201.0 7.0 1.8 12.8 AB18 Underground Infill MB-23-591A Including 195.0 196.0 1.0 8.5 8.5 AB18 Underground Infill MB-23-591A

203.5 224.5 21.0 0.6 11.7 Intrusiv D1 Underground Infill MB-23-591A

278.7 282.5 3.8 3.4 12.8 800 Underground Infill MB-23-594

206.3 209.5 3.2 17.7 56.6 800 Underground Infill MB-23-594 Including 206.9 208.7 1.8 30.1 54.2 800 Underground Infill MB-17-33ext

56.9 80.6 23.7 0.2 5.6 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-17-33ext

104.4 119.7 15.3 0.5 8.2 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-17-33ext Including 104.4 105.0 0.6 10.9 6.5 Intrusiv D2 Underground Infill MB-17-33ext

159.4 166.6 7.2 1.8 12.9 D6 Underground Infill MB-17-33ext Including 165.0 166.6 1.6 5.0 8.1 D6 Underground Infill MB-17-33ext

207.8 218.5 10.7 1.0 10.2 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-533

113.0 114.2 1.2 4.3 5.2 New H Underground Infill MB-22-535

96.5 120.0 23.5 1.2 27.5 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-535 Including 106.1 110.5 4.4 2.9 12.5 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-535 Including 106.1 106.7 0.6 9.7 5.8 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-535

131.0 150.0 19.0 0.6 11.2 New H Underground Infill MB-22-535

154.5 197.5 43.0 0.1 6.0 New H Underground Infill MB-22-535

202.3 219.0 16.7 0.7 12.1 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-535 Including 217.0 217.8 0.8 10.8 8.6 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-536

59.8 66.0 6.2 1.1 7.1 AB18 Underground Infill MB-22-536

86.0 93.5 7.5 1.0 7.7 800 Underground Infill MB-22-536

98.9 108.0 9.1 1.5 13.3 AB09 Underground Infill MB-22-536 Including 98.9 102.1 3.2 2.7 8.8 AB09 Underground Infill MB-22-536

128.0 137.7 9.7 0.9 9.1 AB03 Underground Infill MB-22-536 Including 131.3 132.7 1.4 5.8 8.1 AB03 Underground Infill MB-22-540

118.1 129.2 11.1 0.8 9.1 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-540

195.3 197.5 2.2 2.6 5.6 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-540

242.8 251.8 9.0 1.4 13.0 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-540 Including 246.4 247.6 1.2 6.2 7.5 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-541

198.7 203.1 4.4 21.9 96.2 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-541 Including 199.3 199.8 0.5 158.5 79.3 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-542

105.7 107.8 2.1 2.8 5.9 AB17 Underground Infill MB-22-542 Including 106.7 107.8 1.1 5.1 5.6 AB17 Underground Infill MB-22-542

120.8 125.0 4.2 2.6 11.0 800 Underground Infill MB-22-542 Including 123.7 124.2 0.5 14.5 7.3 800 Underground Infill MB-22-542

133.9 136.9 3.0 1.7 5.2 D5 Underground Infill MB-22-542

142.4 145.2 2.8 7.5 21.1 AB01 Underground Infill MB-22-542 Including 143.5 144.1 0.6 30.3 18.2 AB01 Underground Infill MB-22-542

194.8 195.3 0.5 51.6 25.8 New H Underground Infill MB-22-542

291.8 294.1 2.3 5.3 12.2 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-542 Including 291.8 292.8 1.0 10.2 10.2 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-544

94.1 94.7 0.6 15.9 9.5 AB16 Underground Infill MB-22-544

281.6 284.0 2.4 2.1 5.0 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-545

83.8 91.8 8.0 1.0 8.3 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-546

218.3 221.5 3.2 1.9 6.1 H8 Underground Infill MB-22-546

392.0 395.8 3.8 1.7 6.5 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-547A

76.0 78.2 2.2 5.2 11.4 AB16 Underground Infill MB-22-547A

98.6 99.1 0.5 10.1 5.1 New H Underground Infill MB-22-547A

100.3 104.0 3.7 13.0 48.2 AB17 Underground Infill MB-22-547A Including 102.5 103.0 0.5 49.7 24.9 AB17 Underground Infill MB-22-547A

104.7 108.0 3.3 3.6 12.0 AB19 Underground Infill MB-22-547A

137.0 140.9 3.9 6.7 26.0 800 Underground Infill MB-22-547A Including 138.5 139.2 0.7 27.2 19.0 800 Underground Infill MB-22-547A

178.8 180.0 1.2 6.8 8.1 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-547A

389.0 394.8 5.8 4.3 24.7 H11 Underground Infill MB-22-547A Including 391.5 392.0 0.5 24.2 12.1 H11 Underground Infill MB-22-548

325.7 329.7 4.0 8.1 32.3 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-548 Including 328.2 328.9 0.7 44.5 31.1 H3

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the actual length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the Barry interpreted zones are as follows: D series, AB series, H series 70% to 90% of core length, 800 series 50% to 70% of core length.

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au and with metal factor (grades x thickness) above 5.

4) Gold grades are uncut.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at Bachelor Mine Laboratory, Actlabs (Ste-Germaine-Boulé) and at AGAT Laboratories (Val d'Or). The Company's laboratory and external laboratories employ a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish at Bachelor Mine Laboratory and with gravimetric finish for assay above 10 g/t Au at Actlabs and AGAT laboratories. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 5% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Person

Donald Trudel, P.Geo., (OGQ # 813) Director of Geology of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Barry property and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Marc-André Pelletier, President & CEO

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

Website: www.btrgold.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans and placing the Bachelor-Moroy deposit under long-term care and maintenance. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

