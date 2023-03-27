Texas-based Nespon Solutions and Latin American and Spain-based Certa Consulting will combine, creating a global Salesforce partner with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In a world increasingly demanding digital transformation expertise, Nespon and Certa become a new global player in the Salesforce and IT solutions realm.

As of March 27, 2023, Texas-based Nespon Solutions has completed the acquisition of Latin American-born Certa Consulting and will empower their workforces, creating a global Salesforce partner with presence in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The resulting business team will hold over 500 certifications and operate 4 global Centers of Excellence in North America, Latin America and Asia as their basis for global support of customer engagements from Salesforce to custom development for mobile, web and databases, plus automation and digital transformations.

Umer Fazal, Nespon Solutions' CEO believes this is the right move to take Nespon's "Intelligence with Humility" approach beyond their loyal customer base, into Europe and Latin America, with a stronger value proposition, offering deep industry expertise to exceed demanding customer expectations, in delivery timelines and quality standards at attractive rates.

For Daniel Mark, partner at Certa Consulting, and now Nespon-Certa Latam Iberia President, the agreement "will reinforce the commitment to our customers, partners and people in the regions we currently serve, with the added value of being part of a very dynamic and growing global organization."

Salesforce is the world's leading platform for Customer Relationship Management across industries, connecting companies and their customers in a cloud-based solution that has become the global standard when it comes to digital transformation.

"With Certa, plus our anticipated acquisitions in 2023 and 2024, we are seeing a material opportunity to expand and attract new clients with our global reach and presence," said Umer Fazal.

About Nespon Solutions

Nespon Solutions is a proven IT consulting partner that clients rely upon for delivering the highest quality technology solutions that span Salesforce, custom web and mobile development, data migrations and complete digital transformations. Since 2008, Nespon has been providing IT services to leading enterprise clients and Service Integrators to help accelerate project timelines and ensure quality for complex projects. For more information, visit www.nespon.com

About Certa Consulting

Company created in 2010 by Javier Roldan and Daniel Mark with the mission of helping clients to improve their Customer Journey by using Salesforce, the leading global customer relationship platform, leveraging founders' lifelong experience handling sales teams and commercial operations. For more information visit www.certaconsulting.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005099/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, contact Mike Bek, mike.bek@nespon.com, or +1 (214) 281-3869