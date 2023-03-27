DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (JPHG LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 203.5254

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6348

CODE: JPHG LN

ISIN: LU1681039308

