TOKYO, Mar 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) has been selected as a Supplier Engagement Leader, with the highest rating of "Supplier Engagement Rating" in 2022 by CDP, an international non-governmental organization in the environmental field. Hitachi has been continuously recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader(1) for its efforts to achieve a net-zero society, including reductions in CO2 emissions throughout its value chain.In 2022, Hitachi was selected as a CDP A list company(2) (the highest rating) in the areas of "Climate Change" and "Water Security." In addition to that, Hitachi has also received the highest rating for supplier engagement.The CDP's-"Supplier Engagement Rating" evaluates corporate activities within supply chains regarding climate change and selects companies with especially excellent activities for its "Supplier Engagement Leader". In 2022, the "Supplier Engagement Leader" includes the top 8% of companies that CDP evaluated.Hitachi has established long-term environmental targets as "Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050," with the goal of the establishment of a sustainable society. Hitachi has been promoting sustainable management and working specifically to achieve the carbon neutrality of its business sites (factories and offices) by FY2030 and its entire value chain by FY2050. To achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain and develop sustainability-minded business activities that lead to the prosperity of both the Hitachi Group and its procurement partners(3), we have distributed the Hitachi Group Sustainable Procurement Guidelines(4) to around 30,000 procurement partners and held sustainable procurement seminars for them.(1) News release dated February 10, 2022: Hitachi Recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader, the Highest Rating in the CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2022/02/220210a.html(2) News release dated December 13, 2022: Hitachi Recognized with Double 'A List' on Climate Change and Water Security for the Second Consecutive Year www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2022/12/221213a.html(3) Hitachi normally refers to its suppliers (including vendors or providers) as "procurement partners" who build business together on an equal footing(4) Hitachi Group Sustainable Procurement Guidelines www.hitachi.com/procurement/csr/sustainable-procurement-guidelines/Going forward, as a climate change innovator, Hitachi will solve various challenges including ESG issues faced by our customers and society and contribute to realize a sustainable society where people live happily in prosperity through its Social Innovation Business leveraging data and technology.Hitachi Sustainability Report 2022www.hitachi.com/sustainability/download/Hitachi Integrated Report 2022www.hitachi.com/IR-e/library/integrated/Hitachi's Sustainability Initiativeswww.hitachi.com/sustainability/Hitachi's Sustainable Procurementwww.hitachi.com/procurement/csr/Hitachi's Environmental Activitieswww.hitachi.com/environment/About CDPwww.cdp.net/en