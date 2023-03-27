

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas -based Elkhorn Valley Packing has recalled around 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck product citing possible E. coli O103 contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves various weights corrugated boxes containing 'Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23.'



The affected products bears establishment number 'EST. M-19549' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The boneless beef chuck items were packed on February 16, 2023. These items were shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations, which includes hotels, restaurants, and institutions, in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.



The recall was initiated after FSIS conducted routine testing of ground beef derived from this product and the sample confirmed positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli or STEC O103.



Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103, because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2-8 days after consuming the organism.



Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea and vomiting, and some illnesses last longer and can be more severe.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Distributors and other customers who have purchased these products for further processing are asked to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



