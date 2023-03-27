The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Fairmount Tire & Rubber Increases Distribution Efficiency and Delivery Capacity with Descartes' Last Mile Delivery Solution

ATLANTA and LONDON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that wholesale tire distributor Fairmount Tire & Rubber is using Descartes' last mile delivery solution to digitize B2B ecommerce delivery operations across its five warehouse locations serving customers in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah. The cloud-based solution helped the company to complete more stops per route, add between two-to-three additional delivery runs per day and enhance the customer experience by providing customers with real-time, map-based tracking.



"At Fairmount Tire, we're obsessed with creating a frictionless, expedient customer experience," said Scott Dushane, Director of IT at Fairmount Tire. "In our highly competitive industry, Descartes has helped us change the game, propelling our 65-year-old family owned-and-operated company past time-consuming, paper-intensive manual delivery practices and into a high-performing, data-driven, and customer-focused business."

Each evening, based on the ecommerce orders Fairmont Tire & Rubber receives during the day, it can now build optimal routes for the next day with one click. The integrated solution allows the distributor to move more tires in less time using fewer trucks while providing customers with a detailed, on-demand view of their order journey in real-time. Descartes' last mile delivery solution helped Fairmont Tire and Rubber eliminate paper-based processes and embed planning best practices into the routing optimization solution to enable the company to scale distribution operations that drive top- and bottom-line growth.

Descartes' last mile delivery solution helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and the customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery, by offering flexible, efficient and cost-effective time windows and delivery options. Using advanced continuous optimization technology, the solution takes committed delivery times and improves how routes are planned and executed, which generates additional delivery capacity and reduces costs. With an integrated GPS-based mobile application, the solution coordinates drivers, dispatchers and call centers to ensure that routes are executed according to plan and exceptions are handled efficiently. Self-service web and mobile tracking solutions allow customers to track their orders in real-time. Sustainability improvements are also supported through the elimination of paper and improved route productivity.

"We're thrilled to play a pivotal role in helping Fairmount Tire create more efficient, customer-centric and cost-effective distribution operations," said James Wee, General Manager, Routing, Mobile and Telematics at Descartes. "With rising customer service demands, inflating labor and fleet costs, and intensifying competitive pressure, distribution-focused companies around the world rely on our sophisticated last mile delivery solutions to differentiate their customers' buying experience and fuel growth."

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Fairmount Tire & Rubber Inc. has been distributing tires to retail consumers and wholesale customers in Western U.S. for 65 years. The company operates a retail store in south LA and a B2B ecommerce business serving Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. For more information, visit b2b.fairmounttire.com .

