Gomedia Satcom releases the 2022 Financial Report with strong growth in revenues and investments - net profits increasing at 1.59 M€

CATANIA, Italy, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomedia Satcom, a Satellite Service Provider based in Italy, with its own infrastructures and license, and high-speed secure services targeted to Government Customers, presented the 2022 Financial Report, showing revenues growing to 5.2 M€ (+61%), net profits at 1.59 M€ (+22%) and total investments at 6.98 M€ (+288%).

Main customers of Gomedia are almost all the Italian Public Administrations including Presidency of Council of Ministers, Ministry of Interiors, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation.

Gomedia bases its exclusive high security broadband Govsatcom services on the Etna Teleport under development in Catania, the largest (50.000 sqm area) Govsatcom Teleport in Europe entirely designed with tier-4 standard solutions. In 2022 Gomedia started as well the development of a new Govsatcom Teleport in Rieti, both Teleports are backed by Invitalia (Ministry of Made in Italy) financing.

Gaetano Morena, CEO of Gomedia, comments on the 2022 Annual Report release "We are very happy of the results of last year, and company growth in the excellence of providing Government connectivity services, our service is a game changer, and we are proud of the use that has been made by customers such as Civil Protection and Fire Corps Department for saving lives in emergency-related activities in Italy and abroad. Our plan for 2023 is to expand our market reach in Europe while strengthening our customer partnerships in Italy, thanks to the Etna Teleport, that is the heart of our customized Govsatcom services".

www.gomediasat.com

Jia Li, jia.li@gomedia.it

Conny Ericsson, conny.ericsson@gomedia.it

+393279546272 +46708507732

