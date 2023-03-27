Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Expected to Surpass $3,413.0 Million, at 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 [120-Pages] | Clarified by Research Dive

Increasing use of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices in several surgeries is fueling the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market growth in the 2019-2026 timeframe. The North America market is likely to lead the market in the forecast period.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market, by Monitoring Type (Insourced Monitoring, Outsourced Monitoring), Application (Neuro & Spine Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, and Orthopedic Surgeries), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026".





The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is projected to exceed $3,413.0 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 4.5% in the 2019-2026 timeframe. The report provides all-inclusive insights into the present situation and future potential of the market by scrutinizing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, key segments, and regions.

Segment Analysis of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

The market is divided based on monitoring type, application, and region.

The insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring sub-segment of the monitoring type segment is estimated to undergo remarkable growth and hit $1,754.3 million in the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly due to the rising demand for insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring devices to perform different procedures during surgeries in healthcare centers and avoid errors.

The neuro & spine surgeries sub-segment of the application segment is anticipated to hold a leading market share and surpass $1,095.6 million in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the increasing usage of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices for continuous monitoring of neuro & spinal operations, as these processes are extremely complex.

Among region, the North America region market is projected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 51.3% in the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly due to the rising neurological health problems and increasing preference for neuromonitoring devices by patients for surgeries.

Dynamics of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

The prime factor boosting the growth of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is the increasing cases of chronic diseases and rising usage of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices in several surgeries like orthopaedic, ENT, and others. Additionally, increasing developments and investments in the quality of healthcare in emerging countries are projected to unlock ground-breaking opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, the lack of professionals having knowledge of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices and high costs involved in the surgeries using such devices are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the estimated timeframe.

Key Players of the Intraoperative neuromonitoring Market

The leading players in the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market are

Computational Diagnostics Inc.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Medtronic

Medgadget Inc.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC

Accurate Monitoring

Moberg Research Inc.

Medsurant Health

NuVasive Inc.

Technologies Inc.

These players are executing several business tactics, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and many others, to achieve a robust position in the global market.

For instance, in March 2021, Assure Holdings Corp., an intraoperative neuromonitoring company, entered in the telemedicine industry by launching professional neurology services for intraoperative neuromonitoring services ("IONM").

Moreover, the report offers other key details of the leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

