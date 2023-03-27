Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Global Construction Equipment Rental Market is projected to be valued at USD 162.23 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.75%: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market was worth USD 117.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 162.23 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.75% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.





Construction equipment rental is referred to as a type of service in which businesses catering to the construction industry can rent useful construction equipment from third party sources for a certain period of time. This reduces the overall operation costs of these businesses while also generating high revenue scope for the third party equipment providers. The end users need to ink an agreement deal with the third party sources to ensure that the rented equipment would be returned on time and in a good condition.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/1292

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The booming construction and mining sectors, increase in the rate of construction machineries, along with the growing focus of the related businesses to reduce their operational costs are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the field, widespread industrialization, and robust population expansion are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Alongside, rapid urbanization, increasing number of equipment renting companies, and growing government investments on infrastructural projects are adding momentum to the progression of the Global Construction Equipment Market.

On the contrary, lack of skilled labours along with the saturation in the end use industries across developed nations are hindering the remuneration scope of this industry sphere.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic brough about a halt in construction and mining activities. Mobility restrictions resulting from lockdown impositions took a massive toll on commercial activities. Even when lockdown restrictions were eased, the construction and mining industries were still dealing with supply chain disruptions, lack of adequate labour force, economic constrains, and fluctuations in the price of raw materials. This reduced the demand for rented construction equipment during the pandemic era.

Competitive Hierarchy

Industrial Supplies Development Co. Ltd., Hertz Equipment, John Deere, JCB, Battlefield Equipment Rentals, Conquest Equipment, and Liebherr are some of the prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market.

These aforementioned companies are trying to build a strong presence in the global market. They are keen onto broadening their distribution network with an aim to reach maximum end users and expand their consumer base. They are leveraging their R&D activities and are also investing on joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, among others.

Segmental Outlook

By Product

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1292

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market?

Asia Pacific is presently leading the marketplace in terms of revenue share. This is attributable to the surge in construction activities, rapid urbanization, widespread population expansion, and growing emphasis of related companies to minimize their overall operational costs.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the fastest growing product segment in this business vertical?

The earthmoving machinery segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing product segments in this business sphere. This is ascribed to the growing adoption of earthmoving excavators across mining, agricultural, and construction sectors since they offer better engine performance and have high load capacity.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This emerging market has been gaining significant traction over the assessment timeline due to numerous factors.

Construction and mining based businesses constantly require heavy machineries to carry out the necessary activities. It is evident that these equipment and quite expensive in nature and the related companies need to spend a fortune to buy them. There are times when these equipment lay unused for a long period of time after a single use. This not only takes a toll on their overall financial strength but also leads to a complete waste of important resources. But, by renting out an equipment they can easily cut down on their overall operational costs and invest the money elsewhere. These factors together are stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

Widespread industrialization, prompt urbanization, and rapid population expansion has created a need for both commercial and residential infrastructure. This has led to an increase in the construction activities across the globe. Governments of various nations are making high investments catering to infrastructural developments in their respective countries. This in turn has elevated the demand for reliable construction equipment rental services worldwide.

On Special Requirement Construction Equipment Rental Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1292

Related Reports:

Revolutionizing Customer Service: The Rise of Cladding Systems Market | Brandessence Market Research

Smart Home Automation Market is Anticipated to Reach a valuation of USD 225.93 Billion by 2028 at 11.83% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

by 2028 at 11.83% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research Automotive Display Market to Surpass USD 15.19 billion by 2029 owing to Key Technological Breakthroughs | Brandessence Market Research

by 2029 owing to Key Technological Breakthroughs | Brandessence Market Research Smart Smoke Detector Market 2023 Detailed Analysis of Current Scenario with Growth Forecasts to 2029

Smart Buildings Market will worth USD 166.58 billion by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research

by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research Snow Melting Systems Market by Product, Application and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2029

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Construction Glass Market Growth 2023 Latest Challenges, Recent Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Business Share and Size Forecast to 2029

RTA Furniture Market 2023 Size, Status and Forecast | Steinhoff, Ashley Home Stares , IKEA systems, B.V., Dorel industries

, IKEA systems, B.V., Dorel industries SBR Latex Market is Booming with a Large Industrial Scope | Report Analysis on Expansion, Share, Revenue, Latest and Future Trends (2022-2029)

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt Ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in?Pune, India?and our sales office is in?London.

Follow Us:?Linkedin ?

M & A Advisory: Merger & Acquisition, and Capabilities

Blog:What is Market Research?

What is Market Sizing? How to Measure Your TAM, SAM, and SOM

Contact:

Mr.?Vishal Sawant?

Email:?vishal@brandessenceresearch.com?

Email:?Sales@brandessenceresearch.com?

Corporate Sales:?+44-2038074155?

Asia Office:?+917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-construction-equipment-rental-market-is-projected-to-be-valued-at-usd-162-23-billion-by-2025--growing-at-a-cagr-of-4-75-brandessence-market-research-301781939.html