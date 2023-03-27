Anzeige
Dow Jones News
27.03.2023 | 13:13
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (CB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.3369

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 572306

CODE: CB5 LN

ISIN: FR0010688176

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010688176 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CB5 LN 
Sequence No.:  232837 
EQS News ID:  1593171 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2023 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.