Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 505.7604

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 423019

CODE: CU2U LN

ISIN: LU1681042948

