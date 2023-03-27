ACCP Releases 4th Annual Making the Case for Corporate Social Impact Toolkit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP), the nation's leading advocate for corporate social impact professionals, today released its fourth annual Making the Case for Corporate Social Impact toolkit. The online toolkit includes curated statistics from over 30 sources and presents them in easy-to-use data points and infographics.

This toolkit equips corporate social impact professionals with a compelling and timely data-driven case for adequate resources and reinforces how CSR and ESG improve business outcomes. The kit is available via download from ACCP.

"It's more important than ever that corporate social impact professionals have the tools they need to communicate the importance of their work and programs," said Carolyn Berkowitz, president and CEO of ACCP. "The spotlight on CSR and ESG continues to grow, as does the demand for businesses to be a driving force for social and environmental good. The data in this toolkit illustrates the importance of companies maintaining their commitments despite economic uncertainty."

When Blackrock CEO and ESG champion Larry Fink engaged in "greenhushing" due to the absence of any mention of ESG in his annual investor letter, Berkowitz fired back calling him out. Fink's letter underscores the importance of now, more than ever, for CSR professionals to communicate the importance of their work to the business bottom line.

The toolkit - available exclusively online - contains research data from ACCP and other highly reputable CSR researchers, nonprofits, and foundations, including, but not limited to: Porter Novelli, Just Capital, KPMG, Benevity, Fidelity Charitable, Giving USA, and more.

A recent KPMG survey of U.S. CEOs found that 70 percent said their ESG programs improved their financial performance. The report read: "With the potential recession testing CEOs' commitment to their ESG strategies, reducing investment may lead to long-term financial risks. This test comes at a time when CEOs have made significant strides in tying ESG to profitability, with 70% of U.S. CEOs saying that ESG improves financial performance, compared to 37% last year."

CSR and ESG professionals can incorporate data from the toolkit into internal and external presentations, speeches, and proposals. Insights and data are categorized based on their value to the business.

Following is a sample of important data points found in the toolkit:

Value Examples Competitive Advantage Corporate social impact efforts are a clear driver of a company's increased financial performance. High-Purpose companies experienced an almost 20% advantage in annualized total shareholder value versus low-purpose companies. [Investing in Society, CECP, 2022] People and Workforce Competition for top talent is challenging, and strong social impact programs positively influence potential talent and increases retention rates of current employees. Millennials are willing to forego an average of 14% of their expected compensation to work at socially-responsible companies. [Closing the Racial Inequality Gap, Citi 2020]

Risk Mitigation Impactful CSR programs can have positive effects on many current corporate challenges including upcoming ESG regulations, DEI challenges and maintaining stakeholder trust. 83% of companies' motivation for ESG work is to meet regulations and comply with disclosure rules. [The Morningstar Sustainalytics Corporate ESG Survey Report, 2022] Revenue and Sales

A reputation as a good corporate citizen wins new and keeps loyal customers. 70% of consumers believe they can influence companies to do better by buying from them when they do. [SB Brands for Good, 2021] Context Catalyzes Action Benchmark peer-specific examples of social impact efforts to keep track of "what everyone else is doing"



Corporate giving as a percentage of corporate pre-tax profits averages 1.1% [Giving USA 2022 Annual Report]

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of CSR & ESG professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact.

