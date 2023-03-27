Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of DistIT AB (183/23)

With effect from March 28, 2023, the subscription rights in DistIT AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 04, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DIST TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051092 Order book ID: 288941 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in DistIT AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DIST BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051100 Order book ID: 288942 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB