27.03.2023 | 13:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of DistIT AB (183/23)

With effect from March 28, 2023, the subscription rights in DistIT AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 04, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DIST TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051092              
Order book ID:  288941                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in DistIT AB will
be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DIST BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051100              
Order book ID:  288942                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
