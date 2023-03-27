Avacta Group plc, a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics, announces it will present a poster entitled 'AVA3996, a novel pre|CISION medicine, targeted to the tumor microenvironment via Fibroblast Activation Protein-alpha (FAP-a) mediated cleavage', at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida on 16 April.

The poster describes the data and pre-clinical rationale for the further development and disease positioning of the Company's second pre|CISION candidate, AVA3996, a tumour microenvironment activated proteasome inhibitor. AVA3996 utilises Avacta's pre|CISION platform to improve the therapeutic index and therefore utility of proteasome inhibitors in tumours with high FAP levels, including both solid and haematological tumours. AVA3996 has the potential to deliver efficacious levels of the proteasome inhibitor warhead directly to the tumour microenvironment while reducing systemic exposure and hence associated toxicities, such as peripheral neuropathy.

Attending the conference from Avacta will be Fiona McLaughlin Chief Scientific Officer, Neil Bell Chief Development Officer, David Jones VP Biology and Francis Wilson VP Chemistry.

Poster Presentation Title AVA3996, a novel pre|CISION medicine, targeted to the tumor microenvironment via fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAP-a) mediated cleavage Session Category Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title Targeting the Tumour Microenvironment Session Date and Time April 16, 2023 1:30 PM 5:30 PM ET Location Orange County Convention Center, Section 20 Poster Board Number 17 Abstract Presentation Number 583

The abstract is available via the AACR annual meeting website, here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/2606

Copies of the poster will be available on Avacta's website following the conference at: https://avacta.com/about/resources/posters/

Alastair Smith, Avacta Chief Executive Officer, will provide a video presentation overview for investors examining the data presented in the poster. This will be available on 17th April at https://avacta.com/investors/documents-presentations/

