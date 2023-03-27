Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions at the Virtual Investor Summit on March 29

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present on March 29, 2023 at Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

Conference Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time: 11:30 A.M. EST / 8:30 A.M PST

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LZeCRswXS3-prrdPq7_dwQ



Please register in advance to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Nextech3D.ai individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg's real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech's groundbreaking 3D modeling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech3D.ai is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use.

The theme is micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market 1x1s will be available for qualified investors. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration by clicking here

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology Company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Lindsay Betts

investor.relations@Nextechar.com

866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

