JCPartner Inc.: The Metaverse Company JCPartner Announced the Listing of its KTK Project on Four Global Exchanges

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / JCPartner, a South Korean company specializing in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), and metaverses, has announced the listing of its KTK project on four global exchanges, including Bit Mart, LBank, BitForex, and DigiFinex, starting from Tuesday, March 28th, 2022.

Following the acquisition of Jsoft Co., Ltd. in 2021, JC Partners began developing and exporting software for the aforementioned fields. The CEO has been working on the KTK project since 2016, and it has just been released to the public. To establish a sound coin ecosystem, the KTK project has canceled all pre-sales, a significant move to prevent a drop in coin value due to large-scale pre-sales. The KTK project promises transparent operations through public channels such as exchanges, raising interest and expectations.

KTK (Key Token) is the main token of the K-World (Key To The Real Metaverse) project that transcends the boundaries between reality and digital space. K-World officially launched under the name Neovista, and users explore various environments, create avatars, participate in diverse activities such as games and social activities, and even experience some elements of the real world.

KTK (Key Token) is the main token that provides various activities and transactions in Neovista. Users can mine KTK and use it for in-game purchases, taxes, and more. The project showcases innovative technologies that utilize blockchain and digital assets, contributing to the growth and development of the blockchain and metaverse industries.

In Neovista, a virtual world, users enjoy spaces such as virtual real estate, K-Market, streaming media (video streaming), memorial AI, and K-Edu. Users can mine, upgrade, plant, create assets, attend parties, and showcase their creations to others.

Through the innovative marketplace K-Market and other platforms, players can buy and sell various virtual assets, engage in commercial activities, expand virtual assets, share viewers and events through streaming media and fan communities, and more. Memorial AI technology creates 3D models to reconnect with pets or loved ones who cannot be met due to separation, demonstrating a type of innovation.

K-Edu, a system that innovates the traditional history learning method, uses VR and AR devices to provide learners with various active ways to be impressed. Through history learning using these technologies, users receive NFTs related to historical events and exhibit and trade them.

The KTK project's community growing across the global market, as are the expectations of many individuals throughout the world. JCPartner is exerting significant effort to overcome the metaverse's restrictions and manage the transparent virtual currency. With the listing of the KTK project on these four global exchanges, users expect even greater accessibility and engagement with the innovative technologies showcased in the project.

