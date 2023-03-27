The company's first-time founders roll out their services to more experts, coaches, and consultants.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Let's Level Up (registered as The New Ed Company Limited) is a London-based startup that helps coaches and industry experts monetise their expertise online through thriving learning communities. This financing follows previous backing from Goldsmiths University and Warwick Enterprise's (a unit of The University of Warwick) Graduate Accelerator Program.

From left to right: Varun Balsara, Samara Mistri, and Luke Netheclift

The round was led by UK super angel Kenan Altunis, the earliest backer of successful companies, and a few other London-based angel investors. This is a follow-on from their initial backing by a top-tier European Venture Capital fund APX.

"We are excited to back the stellar LLU team and support the company through its next exciting growth phase," Kenan Altunis, commented.

With a personalised platform that embraces cohort-based courses and group coaching, the startup helps experts, coaches, and consultants scale and reduce dropout rates significantly. Additionally, the platform enables creators to launch learning communities in hours rather than days or weeks.

The new funding will enable The New Ed Company Limited to build a more comprehensive product and serve its existing community better. The company plans to iterate faster on its platform, introducing features such as AI-powered tools to help creators market, distribute and teach their content effectively. The funds will also allow for more emphasis on education and community events, focusing on providing training to experts, coaches, and consultants to help them succeed.

The New Ed Company's successful fundraising is a testament to its innovative approach to online learning and dedication to supporting its community. With the additional resources, the company is well-positioned to continue providing its users with high-quality services and products and expand its reach in the online learning industry.

About Let's Level Up

Let's Level Up was founded in October 2021 by co-founders Varun Balsara, Samara Mistri, and Luke Netherclift, who together bring a unique blend of coaching experience and industry insight.

Its mission was born out of two frustrations. The first was the up-skilling crisis, perpetuated by the need to reskill over one billion people by 2030. The second was the lack of quality and personalised support to enable experts, coaches, and consultants to monetise their expertise through online mediums such as courses and coaching programs. Balsara, Mistri, and Netherclift shared a passion for building a future for education centred on quality, continuous, and decentralised learning taught by experts, coaches, and consultants.

Varun Balsara led the fundraising efforts for this round and is the head of business development at Let's Level Up. He has led product and business teams before. Notably, he built ConnectUs, an app that helped Warwick University students find friends through a psychology-backed algorithm that connected them to events, positively impacting hundreds of students. Varun is also a successful course creator and creator coach, helping coaches scale their businesses. Prior to this, he worked at EY, and Teach for India.

Samara Mistri, the company's head of product and technology, is a self-taught developer who worked as a freelance web designer and developer before founding LLU. Her résumé includes Teach for India.

Luke Netherclift, the operations and community head at Let's Level Up, has presented research on design thinking in pedagogy. He is also a successful course creator and podcast coach, with experience at the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development.

Notably, all three founders became Apple's Top 20 Podcasters when they created 'The Human Entrepreneur' podcast.

Together, the Let's Level Up team has a complementary skillset to build their platform, with prior industry/startup experience in tech, business development, and operations.

Let's Level Up has the technology to run learning academies and provide intelligent feedback and recommendations. They have a growing creator community where they match creators together for collaboration and accountability, which appeals to instructors and stimulates company growth.

Let's Level Up has helped over 100 experts, coaches, and consultants in just under 18 months, with industry-beating average course completion rates and NPS scores.

Contact Information:

Let's Level Up

Varun Balsara

+44 7706 396449

varun@letslevelup.io

https://www.letslevelup.io/

SOURCE: Let's Level Up (registered as The New Ed Company Limited)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159200