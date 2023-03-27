

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of workers took to the streets in Israel as trade unions called a general strike on Monday to protest the government's controversial judicial reform plan.



Critics say the new law threatens the foundations of Israeli democracy, as the government would have control over judicial appointment, while the parliament would get the privilege to sidestep Supreme Court decisions.



Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the planned legislation added fuel to the fire.



By Monday morning, protesters occupied the streets across Israel, including the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.



It follows nationwide mass protests that brought much of the country to a standstill Sunday.



People also gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence and the Knesset, Israel's parliament.



Netanyahu's proposed legislation to overhaul the judicial system provoked nationwide anger, including from its powerful military.



Workers at Israel's largest port of Haifa have joined the strikes.



The nation's main airport, Ben Gurion Tel Aviv, suspended all departing flights.



McDonald's has shut down its restaurants across the country.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Government called on Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible.



'Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,' NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.



