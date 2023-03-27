Binance Expands AI-Powered NFT Generator Bicasso

After the successful trial run, now 100,000 users worldwide can experience the technology

PARIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, expands its NFT artificial intelligence service Bicasso globally after a successful test in Europe.





Bicasso will now be unlocked for 12 hours from March 29 (12:00 UTC) to March 30 (00:00 UTC) to an additional 100,000 consumers, for both existing and new users, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bicasso allows users to create, mint and own a customized image created with AI simply by submitting an image, such as a profile picture, and providing creative prompts. Bicasso draws inspiration from the combination of the image and prompt to offer its best possible result, which can be further refined with more direction if desired. Once fully satisfied with the image, users can mint their creations as NFTs on the BNB chain. These NFTs can then be set as profile pictures, shared across social media, or transferred to one's wallet.

The name Bicasso is a merging of 'Binance' and 'Picasso' reflecting the powerful combination of groundbreaking technology and artistry that the service offers. First launched as a beta test on its NFT platform on March 1, 2023, Binance allowed a limited number of users to try the platform. Hours later, demand for the service skyrocketed and Bicasso reached its goal of 10,000 NFTs minted in just 2.5 hours after launch.

To mark the global launch, Binance is also introducing an Exclusive Bicasso NFT Collection. Featuring a series of AI-generated cats and dogs, these 500 unique art pieces will be awarded to users as part of a referral program. By owning one of these exclusive NFTs, holders will be guaranteed access to one free minting opportunity during Bicasso's global launch and become members of the Binance Beta Testers for early access to new products and upcoming features. Please see our Announcement for more information on the referral program.

One of the first products the Binance Beta Testers can try out is an AI-driven chatbot, embedded in Binance Academy . Powered by advanced ChatGPT tech, the chatbot ensures users get reliable and up-to-date responses regarding the Web3 space and blockchain industry.

"At Binance, we listen to our users' feedback. They loved our initial limited test and now we are launching it globally," says Mayur Kamat, Head of Product at Binance. "Bicasso gives us a unique opportunity to bring together the power of AI and Web3 to provide users with a powerful experience."

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binance-expands-ai-powered-nft-generator-bicasso-301781894.html