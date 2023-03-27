How Qknives lost more than 140.000 USD on Kickstarter

AALBORG, Denmark, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After raising more than 140.00 USD Kickstarter suspended Qknives' crowdfunding after getting the project approved. Now they're back on a new platform!





What happened?

On the 10th of February 2023, the Danish kitchen knife brand Qknives launched its newest high-quality knife series on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. In just 48 hours the campaign raised more than 68K USD in funds. The campaign kept going and on the 9 of March 598 backers pledged to get the Perfect Kitchen Knife Series with a total raised amount of 147K USD.

With only 6 days left of the campaign, Qknives got a message from Kickstarter's Trust and Safety Team that they will suspend the campaign within 48 hours because their reseller rule had been violated.

Apparently Kickstarter discovered Qknives Danish website where the knives were showed, which they saw as a violation of this specific rule.

Even though that the knife design was 100% owned and developed by Qknives Kickstarter didn't give the possibility to appeal the suspension.

The recover

Qknives had to think fast and come up with a plan B to recover and gain back the backers and raised funds.

Qknives reached out to another big crowdfunding platform (Indiegogo) to get their approval that the campaign could be moved and run on their platform without violating any of their rules. In this way, Qknives could relaunch and gain back the raised money.

So far Qknives have been able to recover almost $100,000 raised from the Kickstarter campaign and are set to hit at least the same amount on Indiegogo that was raised on Kickstarter.

Visit Qknives' Indiegogo page here .

The Perfect Kitchen Knife Series - Why is it better?

67 layers of high-quality Damascus steel with a core of VG-10 steel .

steel with a core of . Resilient ergonomic rosewood handle for optimal control and performance.

for optimal control and performance. Japanese knife-making merged with Scandinavian minimalistic design thinking.

minimalistic design thinking. Developed by Frederik Lund (Industrial Engineer) in collaboration with Michelin start chef , Michael Nørtoft.

, Michael Nørtoft. Design protection at EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) to secure the knife design.

You can back Qknives on their Indiegogo page now; You can get the full knife set for just 499 USD (59% discount on retail price).

