

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$8.47 million, or -$0.86 per share. This compares with -$5.35 million, or -$0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 69.7% to $0.64 million from $2.11 million last year.



Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$8.47 Mln. vs. -$5.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.86 vs. -$0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $0.64 Mln vs. $2.11 Mln last year.



