StreamShark Partners with Zoom to Help Enterprises Create and Scale Interactive Meetings, and Unlock Virtual Production Possibilities

Enterprise A/V teams can create interactive meetings within StreamShark, scale and host recordings with StreamShark's organisation branded Video CMS and unlock HD virtual and hybrid productions.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / StreamShark, a secure, reliable and scalable enterprise video platform, is announcing it has become an official Zoom ISV partner and is introducing a turnkey zero-config Zoom Meeting integration at the Enterprise Connect 2023 Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida. This integration helps enterprises create high-quality interactive meetings, scale them organization-wide and host meeting recordings in a customer branded Video CMS. StreamShark's Zoom integration also unlocks exciting high fidelity hybrid event capabilities, where HD ISO Zoom feeds from a Zoom-powered StreamShark Event can be paired with a customer's favourite remote and/or cloud production suites such as vMix, OBS and Wirecast (when paired with ZoomISO software available separately from Zoom Inc).

During and post the pandemic, many Enterprises have struggled with the pivot to remote and hybrid working. In 2023, hybrid and remote working is still the norm for many large organisations. Town Halls, All-Hands and daily meetings which were previously held (and produced) in person are now hybrid events, with a growing need to capture those participants in-room as well as to add interactive contributions from remote locations while still maintaining tight control and high fidelity of the whole production.

Using the built-in Zoom integration for a StreamShark Event, StreamShark customers can benefit from the familiar Zoom Meeting interface and Zoom's well known suite of Desktop and Mobile clients to bring in remote Hosts and interactive participants to be a Zoom powered video source for StreamShark's Live Event platform. When creating a StreamShark Event, StreamShark customers can select Zoom as the video source, which automatically provisions unique Host links, used by Zoom Host's to remotely manage and control a meeting, as well as Participant links, used by any other interactive participants that need to be involved in the meeting. No additional logins or third party accounts are required for StreamShark customers to leverage this capability - the integration is seamless and Host and Participants can access and control the linked Zoom Meeting with a single click.

The video feed from a Zoom Event linked with a StreamShark event via this new integration can then be seamlessly streamed with a single click to StreamShark's Enterprise Video Platform, with no additional configuration required. All existing StreamShark Enterprise benefits can be unlocked at this point, including reliable and scalable delivery via our global Multi-CDN, peer assisted (PDN) delivery for complex corporate environments, protection and access auditing of your stream via integrated Single-Sign-On (SSO) support, archiving of your Zoom session, storage in the StreamShark VoD system, scheduled replay via StreamShark's Live Schedule feature, and long lived discoverability and playout via StreamShark's fully brandable Enterprise Video Homepage and Channels.

The integration also unlocks exciting possibilities for live remote and hybrid event producers. StreamShark customers can leverage HD ISO Zoom feeds from a Zoom-powered StreamShark Event by extracting HD video and Stereo audio ISO feeds of Zoom Event participants (via ZoomISO software available separately from Zoom Inc) to be inserted into in their favourite remote and/or cloud production software such as vMix, OBS and Wirecast, or hardware encoders such as the Epiphan Pearl.

"We are beyond excited to launch our StreamShark Event integration with Zoom and announce our new status as a Zoom Partner."

"For me, this feels like the major missing link for so many of our current and prospective Enterprise Video Customers. We have seen it all in the last 3 years, the good and the bad, as under-resourced A/V and UCC staff struggled with the challenges and searched for solutions demanded by their leaders and internal comms teams for our new collective hybrid working style. Homegrown solutions such as manually cropping or capturing participants from video conference feeds and dropping them into professional AV productions for hybrid or remote events no longer cuts it in terms of what leaders of Enterprises, and their employees expect from a high quality remote or cloud based production" said James Broberg, Founder & CEO, StreamShark.

"At StreamShark, we're always searching for ways to de-risk major remote and hybrid events so that each event is a guaranteed success. StreamShark's Zoom integration and Zoom partnership lets enterprise teams seamlessly provision the interactive elements of an Enterprise event, natively bringing in remote participants and scaling it effectively to their entire global enterprise in a consistent and brandable fashion."

StreamShark's Zoom integration is the latest feature debuted by the company, as it continues to be the most trusted enterprise video platform in the industry. StreamShark is launching and demonstrating this integration at Enterprise Connect 2023 in Orlando, Florida from March 27th to March 29th at Booth #110 in the Exhibit Hall.

Learn more at https://streamshark.io/, or email sales@streamshark.io to schedule a meeting with StreamShark to discuss how Live Scheduler can help power your video communication strategy.

ABOUT STREAMSHARK

StreamShark is the trusted video platform that helps the smartest enterprises scale their communication. Built on a foundation of security and redundancy at every stage, StreamShark offers an end-to-end live and on-demand video streaming service including remote management, engagement analytics and company branded video portals. IT, unified communications and marketing teams at companies with a global reach depend on StreamShark to deliver a reliable and high quality viewer experience. Video with confidence at streamshark.io.

