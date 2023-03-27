Arcules Extends Cloud Journey with Camera to Cloud

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Arcules, the leading provider of unified, intelligent cloud-based video surveillance solutions, has unveiled a new cloud video offering to help organizations modernize their security infrastructures and unlock more value from their video deployments. Developed in collaboration with Axis Communications, Arcules now offers users another path to the cloud through a solution that delivers tangible ROI, maximizes uptime, and secures video data.

The camera to cloud offering provides an additional level of convenience, flexibility and computing that enhances Arcules' current cloud services portfolio and is part of Arcules' continued mission to help organizations ensure the safety of their people and their businesses. The new option seamlessly connects cameras running the core Arcules cloud video service directly to the cloud. This approach results in less bandwidth, reduced hardware costs, and a choice in how users choose to deploy their cloud capabilities.



The offering eliminates the need for onsite hardware, which gives security and business leaders the power to use camera to cloud only or a combination of both camera to cloud and Arcules gateways to meet their specific needs. This level of flexibility accommodates various budget and bandwidth requirements across distributed environments.

"Bandwidth limitations are an issue that many organizations face and must navigate to maintain their operations. The Arcules camera to cloud solution addresses this concern head-on, significantly reducing network requirements and empowering users to access new levels of video intelligence," said Andreas Pettersson, CEO, Arcules. "With this solution, organizations can unlock a modern and flexible VSaaS architecture that eliminates the typical complexity and spending associated with traditional on-premises video surveillance deployments. With the Arcules camera to cloud, businesses can stay ahead of the curve, improve operational efficiencies, and achieve greater success."

The cloud to camera service will be available on select cameras from Axis, allowing users to access advanced video analytics at the edge, such as object detection, to better identify potential risks and increase situational awareness. It also includes on-camera storage and cloud-based archiving of exported case video.

"With our combined strengths, Arcules and Axis are well positioned to deliver powerful computing at the edge and in the cloud," said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications. "The unique camera to cloud service and architecture effectively addresses the demands of video surveillance applications by improving bandwidth, performance and security in a cost-effective way."



Watch for more information about the new Arcules camera to cloud at Arcules.com/Camera-to-Cloud.

About Arcules

Arcules is a passionate team of security and cloud experts on a mission to make video surveillance systems more accessible and flexible for a safer world. We are forward-thinking, fast-moving, and obsessed with solving problems in the simplest way possible. Owned by the Canon Group and built on Google Cloud Platform, we are headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @arculescloud

