Bulverde, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Nomad Internet, a prominent provider of wireless internet to rural communities in the United States, unveils the Nomad Air Rental Kiosk, a groundbreaking innovation for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts looking to stay connected on the go.

With the self-service kiosk, customers will now be able to rent high-speed internet access at locations such as travel centers, RV parks, and sporting stores for their desired period of time - from one hour up to one week.

"At Nomad Internet, our primary goal is to provide high-speed internet access to anywhere people need it, and the Nomad Air Rental Kiosk is a major step forward in achieving just that," said Jessica Garza, co-founder of Nomad Internet. "We envision the kiosk being used by travelers and outdoor enthusiasts who wish to stay connected while on the go, without having to worry about finding a reliable wireless internet connection."

The Nomad Air Rental Kiosks will soon be available in various locations across the US, including travel centers, RV parks, sporting stores, and other high-traffic areas. Customers will be able to simply walk up to the kiosk, select a rental duration and pay with either a credit card or Apple Pay.

Nomad Internet has been delivering wireless internet to rural America since 2017. The Nomad Air Rental Kiosk is the Texas-based company's latest product offering designed to ensure that everyone will be able to stay connected wherever they go.

"The internet is the great equalizer," she said, "and at Nomad Internet, we want to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America. With our latest Nomad Air Rental Kiosk, we are providing an affordable and accessible way for people to stay connected, no matter where they may be."

About Nomad Internet:

Nomad Internet is a leading wireless internet service provider in the United States, providing high-speed internet to rural communities across the nation. Unlike traditional wired internet, Nomad Internet delivers wireless internet access directly to homes, businesses, and even on-the-go. With its innovative technology, people can stay connected wherever you are, without the need for cumbersome cables or wires. To learn more about our wireless internet solutions, visit nomadinternet.com.

