Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Impact Fusion International Inc. (OTC Pink: IFUS) ("the Company"), a company in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. CEO of the Company, Marc Walther, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We make a product called Nutri-Mastic," shared Walther. "Nutri-Mastic goes into everything we make; so it's not what you eat, it's what you absorb," he explained, adding that the product provides essential vitamins and minerals for beef and dairy cattle, as well as horses.

"We also have another product called Supreme Gold Plus (SGP+), which is produced in a factory that we built in Louisiana," continued Walther. He then elaborated on the Company's SGP+ product, which was designed to turn an under-utilized organic material, bagasse, into an alternative supplement to hay and corn feed. The Company's portfolio also features a long list of products, including Intact Digest, Intact Control, Intact Endurance, and Equine Intact, which all feature the Company's unique proprietary technology, Nutri-Mastic. Their products are designed to help restore balance to cattle and equine in a natural, organic way. "We also offer Pet Intact," shared Walther.

"When are all of these products going to come to fruition in terms of commercialization?" asked Jolly. "Our plant is in full production," said Walther. "We are building products and making inventory," he said, adding that the Company has also achieved a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate for their products. "It is ready-to-go," said Walther. "Intact Nutrition will be ready in about four weeks, we are already sold out."

"Many companies were adversely affected by the pandemic, how much of an impact did COVID-19 have on your business?" asked Jolly. "COVID made it more difficult to hire people," said Walther. "Now, when the plant is fully functioning, we are looking at about 22 employees," he shared, adding that the Company's current model can now be applied to other bagasse locations.

"Do your products offer any cure for ailments for humans or animals?" asked Jolly. "We do not offer any cures, but we help restore balance," said Walther, encouraging listeners to check out the Company's resources about the applications of their products at www.impactfusionbrands.com.

"Where do you see the Company a year from now?" asked Jolly. "I hope to see that we're building a plant in a new location, as the one we have now is building up to capacity," said Walther. "I'd like to see the Intact product line all over the country, all over the world, as well as our SGP+ product," he shared. "I'd like to see Nutri-Mastic and the Intact line added to a number of different products, making them better."

To close the interview, Walther elaborated on the potential of the Company's unique product line, as well as the significance of their assets. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to reach out with any questions, and to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming products.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

