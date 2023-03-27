Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PREX ISIN: US00901B1052 Ticker-Symbol: HXB2 
Tradegate
27.03.23
12:09 Uhr
0,388 Euro
+0,001
+0,15 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3750,40515:47
0,3750,40515:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2023 | 15:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023 and Host Inaugural Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

OCALA, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM" or the "Company"), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases - including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus - today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year December 31, 2022 after market close on Friday, March 31, 2023. AIM ImmunoTech management will host its inaugural quarterly conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results on Monday, April 3rd at 8:30 AM ET.

The call will be hosted by members of AIM's leadership team, Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer and Christopher McAleer, PhD, Scientific Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialingwill be accessible on the Events and Presentationspage of the Investors section of the Company's website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product, an investigational new drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being investigated for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.comand connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.