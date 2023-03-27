Empty Capsules Market To Reach USD 4,879 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The empty capsules market will power at a rate of 7.10% in the near future, to touch USD 4,879 million by 2030, according to the recent market research report published by P&S Intelligence.





Demand for Nutraceutical on the Rise

Nutraceutical products made from whole grains are rich in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals, heart-healthy ingredients, and omega-3 fatty acids.

The demand for nutraceuticals has quickly increased because of the rising prevalence of cancer, heart ailments, diabetes, and lung diseases.

Essentially, the increasing consumer consciousness regarding the health benefits of these products, especially the prevention of diseases, is boosting their consumption.

Hence, since most nutraceuticals are sold in the form of capsules, the requirement for empty shells is on the rise.

Immediate-Release Capsules Are Most Used

The immediate-release category dominated the market in the recent past, and it will continue like this in the years to come.

This is because the immediate-release form is extensively used for manufacturing antacids, antibiotics, painkillers, and many other drugs, because of their rapid commencement of action.

This form enables a prompt breakdown of the capsules in the stomach, post ingestion. Decreasing the breakdown time advances the rate of dissolution of drugs.

Moreover, it is extensively used for the manufacturing of dietary supplements.

Most Empty Capsules Used for Antibiotic Drugs

Antibiotic drugs dominated the industry, generating in excess of USD 1,015 million , in 2022.

, in 2022. This is because of the growing incidence of diverse infectious and chronic ailments globally, which is creating high pressure on the pharma industry.

The need for empty capsules among the manufacturers of dietary supplements will grow the fastest in the future. This will be because of the increasing elderly population and the resulting rise in the requirement for immunity boosters and other nutraceutical products.

In this regard, the increasing consciousness of personal health and wellbeing is a major factor fueling the demand for vitamin capsules.

North America Is Largest Consumer of Capsule Shells

As stated by P&S Intelligence, North America dominated the market, with a share of about 37%, in 2022, and it will grow at a considerable rate.

This is because of the existence of numerous companies with high-volume capsule production competencies and the usage of this dosage form by several pharma giants.

Furthermore, the requirement for empty capsules has increased because of the strong focus on better-quality generics and pharmaceuticals.

Gelatin-Free Capsules Are in Trend

Although gelatin-based capsules dominate the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for those free of gelatin is rising now. With the increasing knowledge of where this ingredient is derived from, vegetarians, vegans, and people with religious inhibitions are demanding capsules without gelatin.

