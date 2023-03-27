Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - SKUPREME, an ecommerce software company, announced the launch of its proprietary service - a centralized dashboard for automated catalog management, order management, and supply chain management.

The SKUPREME vision is to maximize the efficiency of commerce and the global supply chain through continued technological innovation driven by user feedback. The company's platform automates every step possible to save time, reduce errors, optimize price and costs, and eliminate stock-outs.

"SKUPREME started as a dream to escape from the growing number of spreadsheets cobbled together to manage more SKUs in more marketplaces, in more countries around the world," said Ely Liberov, CEO of SKUPREME. "Our team wanted to have one source of truth, one place where all our data worked together, giving us a holistic view of what was selling, where, the best supply chain options, and how to grow and scale efficiently without spreadsheets."

"As CTO of SKUPREME, I am proud of the technological innovation behind our platform. SKUPREME is leveraging state-of-the-art automation and machine learning to optimize the supply chain and drive efficiency in ecommerce," said Peter Li, CTO of SKUPREME.

SKUPREME's vertically integrated platform is designed to provide full transparency and oversight of an ecommerce business, from the manufacturer, throughout the supply chain to the customer.

"Our system and best practices uniquely provide full transparency and oversight of your business," said Peter Li, CTO of SKUPREME. "We eliminated friction and created optimal standards and processes for ecommerce sellers and 3PL partners by training our system on sophisticated, complex catalogs with a global supply chain."

More information can be found on the website www.skupreme.com.

