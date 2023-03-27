Mine PrivacyOps unveils a new brand and product release as part of an extensive rebranding effort. Cements status as a market leader in data privacy and governance with 300%+ YTD growth, thanks to innovative AI-powered product experience.

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Mine PrivacyOps, one of the world's leading data privacy platforms, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal of its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a change to its name from Mine PrivacyOps to MineOS - and an update to the corporate logo.





MineOS



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9219/159954_eea5cfc004fadb80_001full.jpg

Over the past 12 months, Mine has cemented its status as a data privacy and governance market leader. It has experienced over 300% YTD growth, tallying hundreds of customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. This growth reflects the importance of data privacy for large and small companies and its relevance to building trusted relations with their customers through its no-code, automated product experiences powered by contextual artificial intelligence, generating actionable business insights and leading to successful data privacy programs.

Since its early days of building consumer privacy products, Mine has embraced the rapid evolution of data privacy and governance through simplicity and cutting-edge technologies. MineOS, as the name implies, is the operating system for privacy, compliance, and governance. With this automated, no-code approach, data privacy professionals can create and deliver fully streamlined, purposeful, data-driven privacy programs in less than 1 month.

"As we spoke to more and more privacy professionals within the data privacy and governance community, we began to realize that what we've built goes beyond what the PrivacyOps moniker signified. We strongly feel that what we've built is a complete, people-centric data privacy and governance solution for the enterprise," said Co-founder and CEO Gal Ringel. "Our no-code and fully automated approach empowers legal teams to do more with less and finally generate clear ROI from their privacy efforts in no time."

The MineOS name is rooted in the company's commitment to intuitiveness and a highly differentiated experience. The logo subtly captures the notion of the Mine spirit, known for helping consumers control and minimize their digital footprint, and reflects the expanded vision.

Operational and product news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:

Product release: the latest product release adds an extensive list of new and improved capabilities, including "MineOS Radar" for continuous data inventory discovery. Smart Data Sampling for fast and efficient data classification. "Teammate Feedback" for better documentation, collaboration and decision making, and "MineOS AI, which automatically create a baseline for RoPA and DPIA using predictions of data types and processing activities. Join this week's customer webinar to hear how Zyte, a web data platform leader, uses these features in its data mapping process.

Sales and Support: staff have been added to the North American and Europe-based offices to better scale and execute corporate initiatives.

Channel partners: program targeting large agencies and integrators has been created to grow the channel and deliver mutually beneficial collaboration.

To learn more about MineOS, visit MineOS.ai.

Media Contact:

Samer Kamal

VP of Marketing at Mine

samerk@saymine.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159954