Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market To Reach USD 7,447 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dedicated outdoor air system market will reach USD 7,447 million by 2030, powering at a rate of 8.60%, according to the recent market research study published by P&S Intelligence.





40-60-Ton Systems To Witness Fastest-Growing Sales

The 40-60 tons category will grow the fastest, at a rate of 9.1%, in the years to come.

With additional features and a multizone capacity, a tailored outside air system with a 40-60-ton capacity offers 100% outside air efficiency, while reducing outdoor circulation, by conditioning only the air quantity essential in each zone.

Installations at Newly Constructed Buildings Generate Higher Revenue

The new construction category had the larger share of revenue, of over 60%, in 2022. This is because of the growing investment by the key emerging economies in commercial real estate.

Furthermore, the requirement for these devices is enhanced by the increasing count of energy-efficient structures being built with the intention of preserving water, reducing pollution, and guarding the health of humans.

Moreover, the HAVC industry is growing because of the increasing urbanization, financial boom, and rising usable income in the developing countries of APAC and the MEA.

Commercial Sector Is Largest User of DOASs

The commercial category has the largest share due to the fact that air handling systems are employed to cool and heat indoor air in commercial settings.

The key HVAC companies now offer a range of DOASs that consume less energy than the older variants.

These systems are becoming more popular in commercial buildings since they are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

DOAS Demand in Residential Sector Growing Fastest

The residential category will grow the fastest, with an about 9% CAGR, in the years to come.

This is because of the increase in the disposable income of people all over the world.

Thus, people's preference to buy advanced home appliances is rising as their income increases.

APAC Displaying Fastest-Growing DOAS Sales

As stated by the experts at P&S Intelligence, "The market in APAC will grow the fastest, with a rate of 9.5%, in the years to come." This is because of the increasing population, snowballing building activities, and shifting weather patterns.

Furthermore, the industry is powered by the various government regulations advocating the usage of these appliances in residential, commercial, and even industrial spaces.

Currently, a substantial demand for such systems comes from Japan and China , which continue to witness rampant urbanization.

North America also Significant Buyer of DOASs

North America is another significant market for DOASs on account of the stringent ASHRAE and OSHA regulations for building ventilation. Moreover, in the coming years, the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic would force people to pay more heed to effective indoor ventilation.

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Segmentation Analysis in the Report

DOAS Market Analysis by Capacity

Less Than 20 Tons

20-40 Tons

40-60 Tons

Greater Than 60 Tons

DOAS Market Analysis by Implementation

New Construction

Retrofit

DOAS Market Analysis by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

