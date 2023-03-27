Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Bank Guild (BANK) on March 24, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BANK/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading.





Developed to improve the problems that have occurred in the existing online game goods trading market, Bank Guild (BANK) aims to open a next-gen market ecosystem by building an independent solution to provide a next generation blockchain game economy platform. Its native token BANK was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 24, 2023.

Introducing Bank Guild

In order to solve the problems of the current online game goods trading market, Bank Guild provides solutions to current problems based on an objective, transparent and safe blockchain platform, creating an ecosystem that can satisfy both gamers and developers, and developed as a platform where everyone can receive equal benefits according to the rewards for participating in the ecosystem.

Bank Guild aims to create a virtuous cycle business ecosystem to provide ecosystem participants with a reliable and sustainable blockchain game economy platform environment. The elements of each component are organically connected, and all transaction details are processed through the blockchain network, ensuring the integrity of the entire contract process.

The KYC verification system of Bank Guild ensures that only users whose information can be verified can participate. The provided information is encrypted through blockchain and stored safely, and verified users use the platform, preventing additional accidents that may occur.

Transactions in Bank Guild can be conducted by identifying whether or not fair transactions are being conducted through AI developed by Bank Guild. After conducting a transaction on the Bank Guild platform, other users can evaluate the transaction for that user. The evaluation serves as a scale to evaluate the reliability of users who conduct sales through direct evaluation by users.

In addition, game developers affiliated with and cooperative with Bank Guild can issue their own NFTs of their games through the Bank Guild platform. The NFT of the game can be obtained through Bank Guild events, etc., and can be traded through the Bank Guild's NFT Marketplace.

Bank Guild will continue to expand as a next generation blockchain online game goods economy platform and a comprehensive platform that can be used in the real economy through partnerships and links with more businesses in the future.

About BANK Token

BANK is the native token of Bank Guild platform. Users can utilize BANK to provide various services centered on the ability to share the assets of various games, and to provide a next generation blockchain protocol through better environment and policies.

Some of the BANK's fees paid within the platform are delivered to the Reward Pool. BANK deposited in the Reward Pool is distributed as rewards for users participating in the Bank Guild ecosystem and prizes for future events.

Based on ERC-20, BANK has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for token sale, 35% is allocated for the ecosystem, 15% is provided for development, 15% will be used for marketing, 20% goes into the foundation, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

BANK token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 24, 2023, investors who are interested in Bank Guild can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

