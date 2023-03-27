The company is working on releasing an AI-based technology that improves the retail shopping experience to the benefit of both shoppers and businesses.

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Portland-based start-up, Aisles announces the launch of the waitlist for their product that will simplify the shopping experience by leveraging artificial intelligence. The company's AI-based technology maps out the store and finds the exact aisle and shelf of the item any particular shopper could be looking for. This eliminates the need for shoppers to needlessly wander around the store, searching for the items they need. The applications of the product are immense, with just the market size of Supermarkets and Grocery Stores in the country estimated at $818.6 billion in 2023.

The product will be complementary to use forever, with more than 245,753 people having already joined the waitlist. The company has set a target of reaching a million people before they launch their beta product.

The application is the brainchild of serial tech entrepreneur, Ignacio Rosales, who has a reputation for disrupting industries. Talking to the media, the co-founder of the company, Ignacio, commented, "We have been humbled by the overwhelming response with nearly a quarter of a million individuals having already joined our waitlist. Our product offers personalized and frictionless shopping experience for individuals looking to go in and out of the market quickly. Our team is proud to be leading this new possibility."

It will have a mobile app that will be available for both Android and Apple users as well as an offline service where the users will always be connected even when the signal is not there. Besides elevating the customer experience, the technology will also make employees more productive and will not have to be positioned just to guide incoming shoppers to where their desired products are located. The technology will lead to a reduction in costs and aims to improve profits for companies while helping shoppers to complete the shopping trip faster.

The company is also working on adding more features to make it more convenient for users. One of them is the ability to use Aisles as the final payment method even if individuals pay with cash. This will make the checkout process seamless and convenient for shoppers. Additionally, the company plans to renovate the shopping and couponing experience with a method they call last checkout. With this method, Aisles will search every part of the internet to find the best deals and offers possible, ensuring shoppers save money whenever possible. The company has stated that they will not make money from this unless they save their customers money.

People that want to learn more about the product can visit their site and join the waitlist today. https://aisles.app/

About the Company

Aisle is a start-up which is looking to elevate the processes in the retail sector. The company is based out of Portland, Oregon, and is led by serial tech entrepreneur Ignacio Rosales.

Media Contact

Ignacio Rosales

Aisles

help@aisles.app

https://aisles.app/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159904