Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEQU ISIN: SE0014855292 Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1 
Tradegate
27.03.23
18:07 Uhr
1,280 Euro
-0,004
-0,31 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2731,29418:14
1,2801,28918:07
GlobeNewswire
27.03.2023 | 16:58
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Readly International AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Readly International AB (publ) is removed (33/23)

Den 5 december 2022 gavs aktierna i Readly International AB (publ)
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Tidnings AB Marieberg, ett dotterbolag till Bonnier News Group AB. 

Idag, den 27 mars 2023, offentliggjorde Tidnings AB Marieberg ett
pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Readly International AB (publ) (READ,
ISIN-kod SE0014855292, orderboks-ID 203369) ska tas bort. 

On December 5, 2022, the shares in Readly International AB (publ) were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Tidnings AB
Marieberg, a subsidiary of Bonnier News Group AB. 

Today, March 27, 2023, Tidnings AB Marieberg issued a press release with
information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN code
SE0014855292, order book ID 203369) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.