Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Readly International AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Readly International AB (publ) is removed (33/23)

Den 5 december 2022 gavs aktierna i Readly International AB (publ) observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Tidnings AB Marieberg, ett dotterbolag till Bonnier News Group AB. Idag, den 27 mars 2023, offentliggjorde Tidnings AB Marieberg ett pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN-kod SE0014855292, orderboks-ID 203369) ska tas bort. On December 5, 2022, the shares in Readly International AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Tidnings AB Marieberg, a subsidiary of Bonnier News Group AB. Today, March 27, 2023, Tidnings AB Marieberg issued a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN code SE0014855292, order book ID 203369) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.